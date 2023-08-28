Shaw Local

Life

Tuesday Book Review resumes meetings in October

By Daily Journal staff report

The Tuesday Book Review will resume meetings this fall. It began over 60 years ago and continues a strong tradition of interesting programs for area residents.

The group meets six times per year at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The dates and speakers include:

<strong>• Oct. 3:</strong> Robert De Oliveira, Camino to Santiago de Compostela

<strong>• Nov. 7:</strong> Sierra Harris, author/illustrator of “Lucy’s Anxiety”

<strong>• Dec. 5:</strong> Martha Dalton and Ronald Dalton, Don Reddick A Special Holiday Celebration

<strong>• March 5:</strong> Leslie Goddard, Ph.D. Portrayal of First Lady, Jackie Kennedy

<strong>• April 2:</strong> Laura Golowski, The B. Harley Bradley House: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Flagship Prairie Design

<strong>• May 7:</strong> Warren Brown, Catch the Twain

New members are welcome. Email the club at <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a> for membership application.