Tuesday Book Review resumes meetings in October

The Tuesday Book Review will resume meetings this fall. It began over 60 years ago and continues a strong tradition of interesting programs for area residents.

The group meets six times per year at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The dates and speakers include:

<strong>• Oct. 3:</strong> Robert De Oliveira, Camino to Santiago de Compostela

<strong>• Nov. 7:</strong> Sierra Harris, author/illustrator of “Lucy’s Anxiety”

<strong>• Dec. 5:</strong> Martha Dalton and Ronald Dalton, Don Reddick A Special Holiday Celebration

<strong>• March 5:</strong> Leslie Goddard, Ph.D. Portrayal of First Lady, Jackie Kennedy

<strong>• April 2:</strong> Laura Golowski, The B. Harley Bradley House: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Flagship Prairie Design

<strong>• May 7:</strong> Warren Brown, Catch the Twain

New members are welcome. Email the club at <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a> for membership application.