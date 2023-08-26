When do we put 'SNL' out of its misery?

The weekend before Labor Day never exactly is teeming with new offerings. The strike by Hollywood writers and actors makes the void seem more profound.

This also usually is the time of year when networks would tout the new series just around the corner. With productions shut down since late spring, there’s nothing certain about the forthcoming TV season, except that we might have to wait deep into winter, or even next spring, for “fall” to begin at all.

Fox and the Television Academy anticipated this eventuality by postponing the Emmy awards, normally a staple of early September or even late August, to Jan. 15, 2024. And who knows, even that date might be optimistic.

The strikes also have postponed another late summer tradition, the casting and preparation for “Saturday Night Live,” a series that might otherwise be entering its 49th season.

What if it doesn’t? What if NBC finally determines a show so closely identified with producer Lorne Michaels’ sensibilities has run its course?

For a series that channeled the rebellious nature of the counterculture when it emerged in 1975, it has reigned as a kind of comedy establishment for entirely too long and has settled into a deep reactionary rut.

And this is not a new development.

The recent death of singer and activist Sinead O’Connor recalled her angry appearance on “SNL” in 1992, when she protested the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church and immediately was banished from the comedy showcase, then reduced to a punchline.

Even then, it reminded me of the infamous moment in 1977 when “SNL” shut down another Irish performer, Elvis Costello, for breaking into his song “Radio, Radio,” a protest against corporate media that irked the powers that be at NBC.

Recent history has proven O’Connor to have been ahead of her time in calling out the Catholic Church’s abuses. Some have gone so far as to laud her as a symbol of an entire generation of Irish men and women who have rebelled against the Church’s long stranglehold on that island nation’s politics and culture.

But “SNL” remains the kind of comedy showcase that is deeply allergic to those who challenge the powerful.

The show long has had a breezy relationship with authority figures. After Chevy Chase spent much of 1975-76 lampooning President Gerald Ford’s pratfalls, the president himself made a brief, good-natured visit to the show. President George H.W. Bush had a similar reaction to Dana Carvey’s impersonations.

These were good examples of “SNL” playing the court jester. But recently, a far darker political era has coincided with a much more desperate broadcasting landscape, a time when producers will do anything for ratings and attention. The 2015 decision to invite Donald Trump as host and a similar invitation to Elon Musk in 2021 not only made for awkward comedy but demonstrated a kind of groveling. Both men are well-known, unhinged, egomaniacs with authoritarian tendencies. They deserved savage satire, not a welcome mat. Worst of all, they’re both too emotionally fragile to be considered funny.

Recent articles involving the travails of Rudy Giuliani (indicted on RICO charges in Georgia) also reminded me of how instrumental “SNL” was in canonizing “America’s Mayor.” At the very same time he was being lauded by Michaels and “SNL,” Giuliani was calling for the cancellation or postponement of the 2001 NYC mayoral elections. He wanted to use 9/11 to cling to power. So perhaps his road to a Georgia indictment arising from the “Stop the Steal” grift wasn’t exactly such a long descent.

Fifty years represents a lot of history. When “SNL” began, one of its first enduring jokes involved Chase repeatedly reminding viewers “Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.” It was a silly gag but also a full-throated renunciation of a fascist dictator — a figure who had come to power with the help of Hitler and Mussolini, a murderous bully who remained in power some 30 years after the war and who still appealed to authoritarians and fascists around the world and in this country as well. Chase’s gag told viewers “SNL” knew what side it was on, and it wasn’t the side of the dictators.

Inviting Musk and Trump to host “SNL” demonstrates just how desperate Michaels has become to kiss the rings and the posteriors of the powerful.

It’s time to bury “Saturday Night Live.” It’s been dead for a long, long time.

