REEL TALK: 'Gran Turismo' is the true story of gaming-turned-reality

Where to watch “Gran Turismo” is now playing in theaters.

Who doesn’t love a good racing movie? We all loved and remember “American Graffiti,” “Days of Thunder,” “Rush,” “Ford v Ferrari” and even “Talladega Nights” — just to mention a few car-racing films of the past.

And now, based on the video game “Gran Turismo” comes the movie based on a true story about one young gamer who attempted to jump into the big leagues and race a real car.

The unique racing challenge, brought to you by Nissan and the brainchild of Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom), auditioned a small group of these quick-twitch reflex gaming prodigies to find the chosen one in the form of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe). To be considered was a dream come true, but to win amongst the big boys of the racing industry is yet another game altogether.

We meet Jann, a middle-class Brit whose parents are frustrated with his gaming focus. At the same moment, Jack Salter (David Harbor) is floundering in his profession as a race car technician, looking for a way out.

Jack and Jann’s paths cross and Jack attempts to impart a lifetime of racing knowledge upon this confident group of young people, including Jann, in an attempt to prove everyone wrong.

First, “Gran Turismo” confidently and smartly knows it has a built-in audience of tens of millions of viewers as those are the number of “Gran Turismo” gamers out there all over the world. It portrays that every game driver’s dream can come true … a gamer actually can race.

The film is bound to be a financial success; however, the box office take won’t tell the whole story.

Where this film crosses the finish line is with its cinematography and special effects. The film’s creators meld the gaming world into the real world, which allows us into Jann’s mind as he makes choices and understands his car. It’s an amalgam of the two worlds, and it works beautifully.

We also become spectators during the races as we see it from various perspectives. From inside the car, in the pit, above it or in the stands, it becomes dizzying, albeit creative. It feels as if the director, Neill Blomkamp, pushes too hard to make sure we see it all, but the edits are too quick, and the effect is overused.

Medekwe perfectly embodies the character of Jann who participates in the film to varying degrees. Harbor has a firm grasp on his portrayal of Jack, who alludes to a regretful past, and Bloom, passionate as Moore, is committed as well.

While all three actors demonstrate skill in their portrayals, there’s something missing with “Gran Turismo.” I left the theater feeling dissatisfied.

Figuring out the missing piece of the puzzle was difficult until I dissected what I loved so much about other car-racing movies, such as “Rush” and “Ford v Ferrari.” It’s the relationship that is the main event in these two films, and with “Gran Turismo,” it’s the race.

While there are a few sprinkles of relationship issues and development within the film, there’s no real focus on this which decreases our connectedness with the main character and creates a lackluster, one-dimensional story.

“Gran Turismo” falls short and becomes nothing more than a racing movie with a narrative arc we are all expecting. Great cinematography and special effects/stunts cannot make up for a flat storyline that lacks human connection.

The car and racing should be the vehicle (no pun intended) for the story and not the other way around.

Reel Talk rating: 2½ stars

"Gran Turismo" is now playing in theaters.