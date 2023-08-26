New on the bookshelf: Aug. 26, 2023

<strong>Kid’s perspective on Ethiopia’s sweeping changes</strong>

Mihret Sibhat’s debut novel, “The History of a Difficult Child,” begins with elements of a biblical tale. God, “for some reason, is trying to get rid of all the water in His possession.” The water falls violently on a small town in southwestern Ethiopia, where a child named Selam Asmelash and her doting father cower and run into their house.

Shaken by thunder and lightning, the father prays to God for forgiveness. Selam, the novel’s main narrator, watches as a flood starts to flow beyond the veranda of the house, carrying away almost everything in its path, including a poster of local counterrevolutionary vigilante Comrade Chairman that she had buried out of spite. The sight of the unearthed poster strikes such fear of persecution in Selam that we understand the novel’s focus will be as much political as it is familial.

With its easy prose, this is a tale as much about the formerly land-owning Asmelash family as it is about Ethiopia, a socialist-leaning country since a revolution deposed Emperor Haile Selassie in 1974. It is also about one family’s embrace of their Protestant faith, against the established tide of Orthodox Christianity and anti-Western sentiment.

— Angela Ajayi, Star Tribune

<strong>A friend descends into violence, madness</strong>

Jonathan Rosen and Michael Laudor grew up best friends in New Rochelle, New York. Bookish and Jewish, they had a lot in common. But Laudor, Rosen tells us in his excruciating, riveting memoir “The Best Minds,” excelled in every way — quicker, smarter, more charming.

Both men went to Yale, but Michael blasted through in three years. He’d always had quirks — staying up all night, imagining bizarre things in the fiction he attempted to write — but hey, brilliant people are simply more intense than the rest of us, right?

In his mid-20s, Michael’s quirks became more serious. He grew delusional, hallucinating that his bed was on fire, his parents had been replaced by murderous Nazis, dead bodies were scattered over the roadway. He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia that, with medication and hospitalization, seemed to stabilize. He returned to Yale, where professors and students gave him a safe place.

“The Best Minds” is an absorbing story of one man’s tragic life. But it is also an important examination of how much we know and can do — and, more crucially, how little.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>Uprooted by WWII, a London girl meets a friend</strong>

The Fens — the marshy, boggy wilderness that straddles and saturates several counties on England’s lower eastern flank — have formed the backdrop to many notable literary works, from Graham Swift’s novel “Waterland” to, more recently, Daisy Johnson’s debut story collection “Fen.” Sue Hubbard is the latest English author to use the bleakly beautiful wetlands as a setting.

Loosely modeled on Paul Gallico’s classic novella “The Snow Goose,” Hubbard’s fourth novel, “Flatlands,” centers upon two lonely souls who forge a connection with one another and the landscape around them.

Narrator Freda looks back on her younger self from the vantage point of old age. Her story begins in September 1939. At age 12, she and other children are evacuated from the East End of London to avoid the imminent German bombing campaign. In a remote corner of Lincolnshire, she is billeted with Mr. and Mrs. Willock, who eke out a living as farmers and poachers. The move proves disorientating: Freda swaps the bustle and vitality of the city for desolate, featureless countryside; she leaves behind the warmth and comfort provided by her mother and grandmother for a cold and taciturn couple who exploit and, later, abuse her.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune