Library Life: Week of Aug. 26, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Résumé Drop-In: From 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, stop in for résumé assistance.

• Disney Trivia: At 1 p.m. Sept. 2, enjoy Disney trivia for all ages. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Adopt A Reading Buddy: From 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, all ages are invited to adopt a buddy in the form of a stuffed animal.

• Blood Drive: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Versiti will host a blood drive.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Friday, join other pre-school and homeschool children for interactive stories, songs, rhymes, games and activities.

• Fall Wreath Hanger Craft: Set for 10 a.m. Sept. 2. Register by Aug. 29. Free to patrons and $10 for non-patrons.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Mobile DMV for Real ID: At 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at the Clifton Community Building. Sign up at or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Book Buddies: At 4 p.m. Monday, kids can bring a buddy to read to in order to build reading confidence.

• Summer Storytime: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, kids can join for outdoor storytime.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Picks for the Month: “Cedar Cove” by Debbie Macomber and “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Reading with Mavis: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, kids can practice reading confidence by reading to a therapy dog. Register in advance.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, join for a story and craft.

• Fall Leaf Painting: Families are invited to join on Sept. 2 to paint various leaves.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Thursday, adults can relax with coloring.

• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday is a writing group for adults.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

• Art Class: Meet from 2-4 p.m. Friday for art projects.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Every Good Gift” by Kelly Irvin; “Love Through the Seasons” by Tracie Peterson; “Across the Shores” by Angela K. Couch.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Call the library for upcoming events.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544