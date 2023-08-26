Kankakee County Toys 4 Tots Parade is set for Sept. 10

The Kankakee County Toys 4 Tots Parade is a motorcycle parade that is held every year to kick-start the toy drive in order to give a great Christmas to local children whose families are in need. Local volunteers have been doing this for the past 18 years to help the children in Kankakee County.

This year, the motorcycle parade will take place Sept. 10. Line-up starts at 10 a.m. in the Kankakee Walmart parking lot (505 Riverstone Parkway, Kankakee). Anyone who participates is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy as a donation. All vehicles are welcome. First wave of the parade leaves at noon.

The route will lead through the major towns of Kankakee County, including Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno. The parade’s after party will be held at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, where there will be raffles and food vendors such as Martinez Tacos, Mac’s BBQ and ice cream.

Additionally, organizers announced there will be a special guest to lead this year’s parade.

“We were contacted by a family who stated their father is a Marine vet who unfortunately has been put on hospice care. He mentioned stories about the Toys 4 Tots parade in Kankakee County and stated he wished to ride on a motorcycle one final time. We plan to make this happen by having him up front in a sidecar motorcycle,” organizers in a news release.

“We request that if you can’t ride in the parade, to line the streets in support and to make this day a very special day for a local vet who has recently been put on hospice and wanted a final motorcycle ride.”