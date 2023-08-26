Kankakee Community College to host fall job fair, event highlighting Hodak Motors

From 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21, Kankakee Community College will host a fall job fair in the KCC College Center.

The event is open to the public and veterans are encouraged to attend as well. Admission is free to all who attend. Employers will conduct on site, pre-screening interviews for full and part-time positions.

“The job fair is to bridge the gap between local employers and job seekers,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in a news release. “We want to enhance job seekers’ experiences by providing them the opportunity to meet and talk with representative from a broad spectrum of companies to discuss available positions and personally submit their résumé to recruiters.”

Anyone who needs help with résumés can visit KCC’s Career Services Center for assistance before the event, Avalos said.

An employer registration form and list of employers who have signed up for the Job Fair are at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/jobfair" target="_blank">kcc.edu/jobfair</a>.

<strong>HODAK MOTORS</strong>

On Sept. 8, KCC is offering a community event to journey through the history of American automobile manufacturing with the visually stunning story of Studebaker and Hodak Motors.

The free event is from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Iroquois Room. Weather permitting, several classic Studebakers will be on display outside.

For over 60 years, Hodak Motors was a staple of the Kankakee community, providing quality automobiles and exceptional customer service. Two brothers who grew up around the family business, Mark and Doug Hodak, will present highlights of the auto dealership, and how their grandfather was an inspiring example of the American dream.

Registration is encouraged by phoning 815-802-8206 or at <a href="https://bit.ly/KCCHodakMotors" target="_blank">bit.ly/KCCHodakMotors</a>.