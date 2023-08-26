Herscher to host 102nd Labor Day Celebration

Labor Day is right around the corner and with it comes one of the longest-running traditions in Kankakee County: the Herscher Labor Day Celebration.

This year marks the 102nd celebration and features a long weekend of events, starting with the Friday night beer tent (with an 8 p.m. performance from Dave Deneau) and a kids’ day on Saturday, Sept. 2. This day will include baseball games as well as Punt, Pass and Kick.

Also on Saturday, the beer tent is open from noon to midnight and features performances from Rory Book and the Volumes (at 2 p.m.) and the South Side Social Club (at 7 p.m.).

<strong>SUNDAY, SEPT. 3</strong>

The 18th annual co-ed 16-inch softball tournament begins. Check Herscher Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or herscher.net for times.

• From 1-5 p.m. there will be inflatable bounce house options, including: kid’s ranch; 52-foot warrior jump; 21-foot tall dual-lane slide; 70-foot castle empire obstacle; fiesta dual-lane combo; and a 15-by-15 castle bouncer.

• From 1-3 p.m. the Herscher Area Historical Society Museum will be open at 190 S. Main St., as will the Anderson House at 161 W. Myrtle St.

• At 5:30 p.m. is the 42nd annual running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise Race (5K run and 2-mile fun walk) which will start at the Herscher High School football field. This is a tradition that started in 1982 when Herscher turned 100. Also at this time is the 8th annual Bunny Dash for kids 7 and under.

<strong>MONDAY, SEPT. 4</strong>

The signature event, the Herscher Labor Day Grand Parade, kicks off at 10:30 a.m. featuring grand marshal Carol Webber, as well as: marching bands, floats, horses, antique vehicles, farm equipment, marching units and more.

The softball tournament continues and the inflatables return. From noon to 3 p.m. there will be face painters and balloons under the pavilion.

The beer stand is open from noon to 9 p.m. with live music from Joe Wood at 1 p.m., which is the same time the kiddie tractor pull takes off at Village Park.

From 1:30-3:30 p.m. is bingo at the Legion Community Center.

Events will happen throughout the afternoon on stage at Village Park, including:

• 1 p.m. — Herscher High School marching band

• 1:30 p.m. — Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra quartet

• 2:30 p.m. — Herscher School District music department

• 4 p.m. — Peter & Tony, keyboard and drum duo

• 6 p.m. — Herscher Chamber of Commerce drawing.