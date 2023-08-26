Crescent City community calendar includes ICGS, CCHS updates

The village of Crescent City has announced several events in the coming weeks.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Iroquois County Historical Society’s monthly meeting will be held at the Old Courthouse Museum 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, the Iroquois County Historical Society’s Farmers’ Market will be held on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. It’s free and open to those with homemade baked goods, garden produce, flowers and more. First-come, first-served on spots. For more information, call the museum at 815-432-2215, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. This event is not related to the Downtown Watseka Farmers’ Market which takes place on Saturdays near the post office and Silo Pub and Eatery.

From 1-4 p.m. Sept. 3, the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, will be open to the public.

<strong>VIRTUAL CEMETERY WALK</strong>

The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will host a virtual cemetery walk at 2 p.m. Sept. 10. The event will take place at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main Street. It is hoped to have this program recorded so it can be uploaded to the group’s website at a later time.

The featured cemeteries will be Nielsen Cemetery, Thomas Cemetery, Old Pioneer Cemetery, Rothgeb, Venum Cemetery and Rosenberger Cemetery. These are cemeteries from the Milford area which are hard to get to and don’t allow much space for parking. The program will feature pictures of each cemetery and a bit of history on each one.

The program is free but the ICGS is a non-profit organization so donations are always welcome.

Refreshments will be available after the program.

<strong>CCHS CLOSED UNTIL DECEMBER</strong>

The Crescent City Historical Society has canceled its Sunday openings for September, October and November. As the group is continuing its reorganization, it is aiming to be open Dec. 3, which will be the group’s annual Christmas open house.

The CCHS is located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street. It is a non-profit group which depends on donations to help with needed supplies. Memorial donations are one of the ways you can honor a loved one (the deceased’s name will appear on a memory plaque) and still support the group.

There are many items of interest related to Crescent City’s history. Of special interest is memorabilia displayed at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main Street. There are three display cases, the CIHS senior wall-mounted portfolio is now installed, and new canvas photos have been hung.