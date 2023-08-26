A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Congrats to our Women in Business

This is my third year as the editor of the Daily Journal’s magazine, Lifestyles of Kankakee County, and the most recent issue was an exciting one.

Women in Business is an issue I look forward to each year, and this year was no exception. Having a curious mind, it’s exciting to learn about different industries the honorees work within. This year’s industries include: law enforcement, the arts (including floral), animal rescue, eye health, history, food, community development and health care.

Such an array of industries shows how varied the community is and how we have a little bit of everything here.

When we did the photoshoot for the magazine, the camaraderie was nearly instant with this year’s group. It was great seeing them at Tuesday’s annual luncheon as they were honored with their awards. Again, that camaraderie was palpable.

Between the honorees’ good spirits and their unique stories, they made my job easy.

It was not only fascinating to learn about each woman’s industry, but also the path they took to get to where they are today. Some immediately went into their current line of work and others’ journeys had them try a few other things before finding their passion.

One thing they all have in common is the appreciation for their community and the support they receive from said community. Many noted their excitement in seeing the county continue to grow and develop. It’s inspiring to hear from people who love what they do and love where they work and live.

Loving where you live is something I’m a huge proponent of. Even if you’re in a place by circumstance, it’s imperative to make the best of it because it’ll make you a happier person in the long run.

So, even if you’re not the most thrilled about living in Kankakee County, I challenge you to find three things you love about living here. One of my favorite things is being surrounded by people like the 10 Women in Business honorees, as they are dedicated to making our area better.

Congratulations, ladies! You’ve set a high bar for the rest of us.