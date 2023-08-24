Redeeming Life Ministries selling chicken dinners Saturday

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Usher Board of Redeeming Life Ministries will be selling chicken dinners for $15. The menu includes fried chicken wings or legs, mustard and turnip greens, mac and cheese, cornbread muffin, cake, water or soda.

Cash App will not be accepted. There is an option to call in advance to place your order with Mattie 815-549-7059, Mother Banks 779-236-7962 or Carman 815-573-8816.

Redeeming Life Ministries is at 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, and is overseen by Pastor James Carr.