Wright at Twilight returns for second year

Held at the historic B. Harley Bradley House will be the second annual Wright at Twilight event, hosted by Wright in Kankakee.

The event returns from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 7 to the grounds of the Frank Lloyd Wright house, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Several local musicians will take the outdoor stage during the night, including Jerry Downs at 5 p.m.; Shelby Ryan at 6 p.m.; and Lupe Carroll at 7 p.m.

The Kankakee Quilters and Friends will be inside the house to showcase their quilts and answer questions about the art of quilting. Mi Casa’s food truck and Oberweis Ice Cream will be on site for food sales.

The gift shop on the property has new merchandise and will be open all evening.

Tickets cost $10, and ticket holders receive two tokens that can be used for glasses of wine or bottled water. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.wright1900.org/events" target="_blank">wright1900.org/events</a> or at Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Bring a lawn chair for this event. A rain date is set for Sept. 14.

For more information, call 815-936-9630.