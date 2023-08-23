New Horizons Band seeks new members

Do you or have you played a band instrument? Now is your time to shine.

The New Horizons Band of Kankakee County is seeking new band members. The group presents free concerts throughout the area.

Any musician 18 years or older is eligible.

Weekly rehearsals are held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Mondays at Olivet Nazarene University’s Larsen Fine Arts Building. New Horizons will perform between four and five concerts between September and May.

“This is your opportunity to make new friends and have fun performing great band literature [and] reconnect with your school band experience,” said director Rod Williams.

Interested persons should contact Williams at 815-953-1063.