Live music this weekend: Aug. 23, 2023

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The time for The South Side Social Club's show on Thursday has been corrected. </strong></em>
<strong>Royal Bliss/The Black Moods/Citizen Soldier</strong>
Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood
<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Peter Czifra</strong>
Flight 102 Wine Bar — 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Not Petty</strong>
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Rock the Farm
Perry Farm Park — 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Strawdawg</strong>
Will County Fair — 710 S. West St., Peotone
<em>8 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Sisser/Terminus Victor/Vaudevileins</strong>
Friday Night Concert Series
Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Revel In Red</strong>
Watseka Family Festival
Legion Park — 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/ Shelby Ryan</strong>
River Rock Pub & Beer Garden — 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Will County Fair — 710 S. West St., Peotone
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Silver Bullet</strong>
Watseka Family Festival
Legion Park — 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka
<em>9:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Tiff & Dave Acoustic</strong>
The Gould Vault — 618 Gould St., Beecher
<em>10 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Crawford’s Daughter</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>
Aroma Park American Legion — 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>High Anxiety</strong>
The Office Bar & Grill — 6070 E. State Route 17, Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>
Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Ian Leith</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Drew Baldridge</strong>
Watseka Family Festival
Legion Park — 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Any Given Weekend</strong>
Will County Fair — 710 S. West St., Peotone
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Double Treble</strong>
Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Josh Turner</strong>
Watseka Family Festival
Legion Park — 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Eric Butler</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>The Smolen Band</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Krank Daddies</strong>
Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Midlife Crisis</strong>
Will County Fair — 710 S. West St., Peotone
<em>6 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>
