Live music this weekend: Aug. 23, 2023

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The time for The South Side Social Club's show on Thursday has been corrected. </strong></em>

<strong>Royal Bliss/The Black Moods/Citizen Soldier</strong>

Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Peter Czifra</strong>

Flight 102 Wine Bar — 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Not Petty</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Rock the Farm

Perry Farm Park — 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Strawdawg</strong>

Will County Fair — 710 S. West St., Peotone

<em>8 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Sisser/Terminus Victor/Vaudevileins</strong>

Friday Night Concert Series

Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Revel In Red</strong>

Watseka Family Festival

Legion Park — 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/ Shelby Ryan</strong>

River Rock Pub & Beer Garden — 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Will County Fair — 710 S. West St., Peotone

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Silver Bullet</strong>

Watseka Family Festival

Legion Park — 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka

<em>9:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Tiff & Dave Acoustic</strong>

The Gould Vault — 618 Gould St., Beecher

<em>10 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Crawford’s Daughter</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>

Aroma Park American Legion — 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>High Anxiety</strong>

The Office Bar & Grill — 6070 E. State Route 17, Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Ian Leith</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Drew Baldridge</strong>

Watseka Family Festival

Legion Park — 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Any Given Weekend</strong>

Will County Fair — 710 S. West St., Peotone

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Double Treble</strong>

Manteno American Legion — 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Josh Turner</strong>

Watseka Family Festival

Legion Park — 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Eric Butler</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>The Smolen Band</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Krank Daddies</strong>

Top Fuel Saloon — 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Midlife Crisis</strong>

Will County Fair — 710 S. West St., Peotone

<em>6 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

