Apple streams 2nd season of ambitious 'Invasion'

Ready to bug out all over again? “Invasion” launches a second season on Apple TV+.

Ambitious in a globe-spanning fashion, “Invasion” follows overlapping plots about humans reacting to and resisting a race of ticklike creatures from outer space who arrive in our midst with evil intentions and leave a path of destruction in their wake.

“Invasion” weaves involved melodramas into each of these separate sagas. So Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahni) is not only a doctor who becomes instrumental in fighting the bugs, she’s a wife who has been betrayed by her husband — who appears to have fathered a child with his mistress. Sensitive epileptic Caspar (Billy Barratt) learns he can “hear” the bugs communicate during his seizures. But first, he must contend with the human bullies who torment him. Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) becomes a leader of Japanese resistance to the onslaught but only after apparently losing her lover, a Japanese astronaut, to a mysterious explosion.

Similar to most features of this sort, there are plenty of scenes of carnage as evil bugs skewer and barbecue their human victims. But our favorites always seem to survive.

• “Star Wars Ahsoka,” a long-anticipated spinoff of the “Mandalorian” series, arrives on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in the title role. The series kicks off with a two-episode premiere, with subsequent installments arriving until Oct. 4.

Whether this sword-and-saber series becomes a breakout hit or merely adds to what Disney president Bob Iger has called a “glut” of Marvel and “Star Wars” product remains to be seen. One thing is for sure: No one will watch this (or avoid it) based on the advice of TV critics.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Live performances and results on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• The fetching owner of a humble bookstore tangles with an ambitious real estate developer in the 2019 romance “The Story of Us” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Generations of inspired performers salute the television legend on “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

• Fox News offers coverage of the first debate (8 p.m.) between GOP presidential contenders.

• The 2023 documentary “BS High” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) explores the fringes of high school sports and football prep programs.

• An awkward Thanksgiving on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A “Summer Under the Stars” salute to Vincent Price features quite a few B-movie thrillers. None surpasses the 1959 feature “The Tingler” (1:30 a.m. early Thursday, TV-PG). Director/producer William Castle promoted the movie, about a parasite that penetrates the human spinal cord and “feeds on human fear,” by wiring movie theater seats with electric buzzers that activated during moments of tension. Talk about shocking! The film is widely considered to be the first popular motion picture to depict the use of LSD.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... On four episodes of “Abbott Elementary” (ABC, r, TV-PG): preschool prep (7 p.m.); a wayward candle (7:30 p.m.); a teachers’ convention (8 p.m.); Janine’s mother’s surprise visit (8:30 p.m.) ... Gloria Estefan meets her public on “Superfan” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A gunman hits close to home on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are reruns.

John David Washington, Naomi Osaka and Spoon drop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Brian Cox, Heidi Gardner, Mikaela Shiffrin and Caroline Polachek on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Florence Pugh, Steve Kornacki and Benny Greb visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Niall Horan and Orlando Bloom appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).