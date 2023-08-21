Kankakee Kultivators celebrate 75th anniversary

It was only fitting — and certainly nostalgic — for Kankakee Kultivators to choose the Kankakee County Historical Museum and its grounds as the setting for their 75th anniversary celebration. On Aug. 10, many members, both new and long-time, gathered to remember the 75-year history, to enjoy each other’s company over “birthday cake” and to reminisce.

According to a news release from the organization, the Kultivators who attended the celebration give joyful thanks to president Burma Mathews; secretary Kathy Marcotte; past presidents Gayle Fischer, Ann Harms and Josie Barnett; Jill Graveline; Liz Madsen; vice presidents Karma and Lowell Johnson; “and everyone else whose work behind the scenes made this celebration such a success.”

After welcoming everyone, Mathews shared letters of praise and thanks from Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and the Garden Clubs of Illinois President Diane Dawson. Mathews then expressed appreciation for all the teamwork and camaraderie and all the Kultivators have accomplished during the past 75 years, from remarkable projects to providing great role models for active members.

Next, Mathews turned the day’s program over to Barnett, who did some reminiscing and then introduced Past President of both Kankakee Kultivators and Garden Clubs of Illinois, Dee Pinski. Pinski, a personification of Kultivators values and goals, shared memories of the club from decades ago when each meeting had offered an occasion for members, “dressed to the nines,” to gather in each others’ homes and meticulously adhere to Robert’s Rules of Orders. She described memorable projects the club has accomplished and changes she has witnessed as years have passed.

Pinski introduced fellow long-time members (most past presidents) who, each in turn, shared vivid memories of valued personal experiences as active Kankakee Kultivators. These members included Barbara Mantoan, Sue Offen, Jeanne Lindberg and David Cook. All speakers expressed heartfelt agreement that although the organization’s community projects had been many and major, what had made their experiences in the club most meaningful had been the personal friendships they had shared with other Kultivators.

Lindberg and Sydney Rose-Churney brought to the crowd’s attention that coinciding with the celebration was the 95th birthday of Past President Barbara Harro. After surprised applause and chatter, attendees sang “Happy Birthday” and Harro expressed some of her memories and her deep gratitude.

For decades before the pandemic, the Kankakee Kultivators met in the Kankakee County Museum at noon on the second Thursday of every month, February through November. Just across the lawn from the museum now lie two gardens which Kultivators created long ago and still maintain for the public to enjoy. In the beautiful, peaceful Column Garden, all are welcome to rest, learn about and experience the company of many plants which thrive, nestling in the shade, under a canopy of trees. In the sun-filled, formal “Let Freedom Ring Garden,” all can pay their respects and gratitude to the veterans whose names are etched in the garden’s brick walkway.

Kankakee Kultivators welcome all members of the public to their upcoming gatherings:

<strong>September meeting</strong>

A business meeting will be held at noon Sept. 14 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, followed by the 1 p.m. program titled Summer Visits to Gardens in England, Iceland and Scotland, presented by Connie Lemon and Karma Johnson.

<strong>October meeting</strong>

A business meeting will be held at noon Oct. 12 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, where the group will nominate officers for 2024. At 1 p.m. will be a program titled Fall Fest: Charcuterie Boards for the Holidays, presented by Charcuterie by Jade.

<strong>November meeting</strong>

A business meeting will be held at noon Nov. 9 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, where the group will elect and install officers for 2024. At 1 p.m. will be a program on recycling, presented by Marta Keana from Will County Recycling.