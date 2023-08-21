Indiana Jones and the temple of squandered money

Deep into the sleepy weeks of August, Paramount unspools the 1981 popcorn movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (7 p.m., TV-PG) and the 1989 thriller “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (9:30 p.m., TV-PG), the third film in the storied franchise.

The latest installment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” sparked considerable conversation about what it means to be a hit, a flop and a bomb. By any measure, any film with a worldwide box office gross of about $400 million has to be considered popular. But the movie cost so much to make experts contend it would need to rake in about twice that much to be considered a success.

The industry known for throwing money at summer tentpole franchise films ran into grim reality this season, with less-than-excited reactions to “Fast X,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” and the “The Flash.” And even hits such as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Little Mermaid” made less than expected.

This churn in audience tastes parallels a trend in streaming TV. The budget for Prime Video’s Tolkien adaptation “The Rings of Power” is larger than the gross national product of some small countries. But it failed to resonate with viewers.

The relative failure of the latest “Indy” movie clearly falls into Hollywood’s habit of throwing money at projects. But it also speaks to throwing talent away as well. Another much-discussed aspect of the film was its inclusion of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in both the cast and the creative team. What was the acclaimed Emmy-winning writer behind “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” doing there? Was she merely hired because she was considered the new “it” girl, a trendy icon to lend hipness to an old franchise?

Her acclaimed projects were very adult fare aimed at women. At its essence, the “Indiana Jones” franchise, initially cooked up by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, is written for adolescent boys. Waller-Bridge has traded in sexual frankness while Spielberg and Lucas have spent more than half a century making movies that have remained, for the most part, remarkably chaste.

Hollywood’s hemorrhaging budgets, streaming TV’s content glut and odd arrangements such as teaming Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford leave one with the impression no one in Tinseltown (with the possible exception of “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig) seems to know what they are doing.

That’s both terrifying and exciting.

• “Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents conductor Marin Alsop and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra interpreting the “Kaddish” symphony by Leonard Bernstein. More than most classical composers and conductors, Bernstein (1918-90) was a media celebrity and public intellectual.

Similar to Stephen Sondheim, who collaborated with Bernstein on “West Side Story,” the composer fused complex musical ideas into popular works.

Later, Bernstein’s embrace of the Black Panthers was skewered by writer Tom Wolfe in an essay that coined the term, “Radical chic.”

“Maestro,” a movie biopic about Bernstein starring Bradley Cooper, will arrive in theaters this holiday season. The recent arrival of the film’s trailer left some wondering if its use of prosthetics was too on the nose.

• “Secrets of Prince Andrew” (7 p.m., A&E, TV-14) explores controversies surrounding King Charles III’s younger brother, from his “Randy Andy” tabloid reputation, his awkward marriage and divorce, sketchy finances and friendship with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein.

• Charity’s choice looms large as “The Bachelorette” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) wraps up its 20th season.

• Dropping like flies on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Lucy gets a strange call from a man confessing to murder on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

Everyone associates Jimmy Stewart with the 1946 Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” But did you know he also starred in “It’s A Wonderful World” (11:30 a.m., TCM, TV-G)? In this 1939 effort, he plays a fugitive wrongly accused of murder, saved by the intervention of a fetching poet (Claudette Colbert).

Gentrification jitters on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Stars on Mars” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Getting mighty crowded on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Dodgy meals on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., r, Fox, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Millie Bobby Brown, Michael Imperioli and Tegan and Sara on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Kerry Condon and Kurt Vile and the Violators visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).