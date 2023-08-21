Best Bets: Week of Aug. 21-28

<strong>Will County Fair</strong>

Kicking off Wednesday and running through Sunday is the annual fair held at 710 S. West St., Peotone. Wednesday is Family Day and starts at 2 p.m. with Dave Fleming’s juggling. At 4 p.m. is Mike’s Magic, and at 5:30 p.m. is the free Ping Pong Drop. Closing the day at 6 p.m. is the coloring contest.

Thursday is Senior Citizen & Veterans Day beginning at 11 a.m. with Mike’s Magic (which happens again at 4 and 6 p.m.); 1 and 3 p.m. is Dave Rudolph/British Invasion; at 2 p.m. is Dave Fleming’s juggling; at 5 p.m. is the Frankfort Brass Band; at 6:30 p.m. is I.T.P.A. Tractor & Truck Pull; at 8 p.m. is Strawdawg.

Friday is Monster Truck Day starting at noon with Mike’s Magic (which happens again at 2 p.m.); at 1 p.m. is Circus Boy Bobby Hunt; at 3 p.m. is Mr. D’s Magic Show; at 7 p.m. is the monster truck show; at 8 p.m. is the South Side Social Club.

Saturday is Scramble Race & Derby Day starting at 11 a.m. with Flash Magic Show (which happens again at 2 p.m.); at noon is the Will County Fair Scramble & Scramble Derby; at 1 p.m. is Circus Boy Bobby Hunt; at 4 p.m. is Scribblemonster; at 6:30 p.m. is the demolition derby; at 8 p.m. is Any Given Weekend.

Sunday is the chili cook-off (starting at 8 a.m.) and the I.P.R.A. Rodeo (at 2 p.m.). Also happening Sunday is the 9 a.m. Peotone community church service; at noon is the Flash Magic Show (which happens again at 3 p.m.); at 1:30 p.m. is the Dave Rudolph Beach Party; and closing out the day at 6 p.m. is the band Midlife Crisis.

<strong>Lifelong Learning Fall Kick Off</strong>

At 10 a.m. Friday in the Iroquois Room, join Kankakee Community College Continuing Education & Career Services for the Lifelong Learning Fall Kick Off at KCC as the group will hear from Jeff O'Connor, area farmer, who will shed light on the significant contributions made by local farmers. Not only do they provide local food sources but their products also reach far and wide, serving people around the world. This is a free event for anyone that is 50 and older.

For the class schedule, go to <a href="https://www.conta.cc/3DIwubw" target="_blank">conta.cc/3DIwubw</a>.

<span id="docs-internal-guid-e371122f-7fff-1c51-a581-252bb535f1fd"><strong>BTPD Farmers’ Market/Rock the Farm</strong></span>

<span id="docs-internal-guid-e371122f-7fff-1c51-a581-252bb535f1fd">From 4-6 p.m. Thursday is the Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market. The event prefaces the BTPD concert series, Rock the Farm, which starts at 7 p.m. with the band the South Side Social Club. The market will include farm-fresh vegetables, artisanal honey, handmade crafts and more. </span>

<strong>Friends of the NRA fundraiser for Merchant Street gallery</strong>

The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be having its annual Friends of NRA Sporting Clays Clinic on Sunday at the X-Line Shotgun Club. This will be a 100-target sporting clay shoot with free lunch for the shooters.

Online signup is available at <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org/events" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org/events</a> and click on the "Friends of The NRA Sporting Clays Clinic" flier, where there is a "register here" button. Sign up is also available by texting 815-685-9057. Registration costs $60 per shooter.

Registration the day of the shoot starts at 9:30 a.m., and the shooting starts at 10:30 a.m.

During the shoot, green birds will be fired into the air. Each one hit will receive a raffle ticket to win something from the prize table. There also will be a 50-50 raffle.

<strong>Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk</strong>

At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee (enter the south side of the cemetery off of Illinois Route 50), the Kankakee County Historical Society, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and Mound Grove Cemetery will host the annual Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk.

The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for museum member adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Kankakee County Museum or <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>. Cash tickets will be available the day of the event at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Mound Grove Cemetery.

<strong>Aug. 21</strong>

<strong>Donate While You Dine: Bradley PTO</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. at Culver’s in Bourbonnais, a percentage of each order will go toward the Bradley PTO. Tell the employee you are there for the fundraiser and they will take care of the percentage.

<strong>Aug. 22</strong>

<strong>Main Street Momence Car Show</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. on Washington Street in downtown Momence, Main Street Momence will host its annual cruise nights car show, titled Cool Cars Under the Stars. All antique or unique cars and trucks are welcome. Participants can win a $100 cash prize, with the chance at a $250 grand finale prize. The night features a DJ, giveaways, peoples' choice awards, restaurant specials and more.

<strong>» 815-472-3861</strong>

<strong>Aug. 24</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club meeting</strong>

The group meets at 5:30 p.m. at Bourbonnais Municipal Center. Susana Shelcon will be speaking on Japanese flower arranging (also known as Ikebana).

<strong>» RSVP: 815-939-4416 (Diane McCartney)</strong>

<strong>Fighting Fire with Food</strong>

From 6-7:30 p.m. at Foster Chiropractic, 215 E. North St., Bradley, licensed nutritionist Brianna Mesenbring will host Fighting Fire with Food: Use the Power of Food to Stop Inflammation. The free event is an open discussion about how to use simple swaps in your diets to slow down inflammation.

Attendees will get a Done-for-you Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan, which includes recipe ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

<strong>Aug. 25</strong>

<strong>Friday Night Concert Series</strong>

At the Hill Stage near the Kankakee Train Depot, Downtown Kankakee hosts its Friday Night Concert Series. Held during the summer at Harold & Jean Miner Square, the concerts are free, family-friendly events that bring the community together with music.

Equipped with a food truck, each event takes place from 6-9 p.m. and takes place rain or shine. For the summer’s following shows, Mac’s BBQ will be the food truck on site. The theme for the next concert, set for Friday, is Rock Night featuring music from Sisser, Terminus Victor and Vaudevileins.

<strong>Aug. 26</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Square</strong>

From 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second in Manteno, free community yoga will be led by instructor Kristine S. and is for all yoga levels, capabilities and ages. Children ages 14 and younger are asked to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring your own yoga mat, towel and water.

<strong>Gilman’s Outdoor Flea Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering & Front Porch Cafe, 931 S. Crescent Route 24/45, Gilman, there will be a Junk in the Trunk outdoor flea market. It is free to set up a spot at the market.

<strong><strong>» </strong>815-265-4635</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a nonstructured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public, and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>

<strong>Central HS Class of 1958 reunion</strong>

The Central High School Class of 1958 annual class luncheon will be held at the Longbranch in L’Erable. At noon is the social hour and at 1 p.m. is the lunch. Organizers are asking that attendees pass the word to any other classmates or to any Central alumni who would like to join. Call or text Lea Leveque at 815-644-0380 for reservations. This is also the weekend of Ashkum’s homecoming.

<strong>» 815-325-2623 (Parr Schoolman); 815-474-9240 (Jan Coleman)</strong>

<strong>Aug. 27</strong>

<strong>Peotone Sunday Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street between First and Second streets, the monthly market will offer locally grown fresh produce and a variety of vendors.

<strong>Aug. 28</strong>

<strong>Tuff Dawg’s Rescue Bingo</strong>

From 7-10 p.m. at Fun Hub Bar, 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park, Tuff Dawgs Rescue will host a bingo game to benefit the animals in its rescue.