'Stand Up to Cancer' and King Arthur return

First lady Jill Biden will join celebrities Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake on the charity special “Stand Up to Cancer” (7 p.m. Saturday, CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, Discovery Life, ESPN News, Gala, HBO, IFC, AHC, Showtime and Starz, TV-PG). In total, more than 50 media platforms will carry the special, which also can be streamed on Disney+, Peacock, Max, Hulu and others.

Tonight’s event will review the effect of more than 15 years of fundraising and recall musical performances and comedy sketches from past “Stand Up” events.

• A morbidly obese writing teacher (Brendan Fraser) tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter in the Oscar-nominated 2022 adaptation of the stage drama “The Whale” (8 p.m. Saturday, Showtime), making its cable debut.

The film received generally positive reviews, particularly for Fraser’s performance. Many were struck by the fact the actor, who had been a handsome leading man in his youth in films from the light comedy “Encino Man” to the moving drama “Gods and Monsters,” could pull off a performance as a tortured soul entombed in his own flesh.

• MGM+, the premium cable outlet formerly known as Epix, debuts “The Winter King” (8 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). Based on Bernard Cornwell’s “Warlord Chronicles” series of novels, it offers a revisionist twist on the legends of King Arthur and his Round Table that have inspired epics from “The Lord of the Rings” to “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones.”

Set in fifth-century Britain, “Winter King” follows outcast Arthur Pendragon (Iain De Caestecker) as he unites warring tribes and fiefdoms. Even the title tells us how desperate broadcasters (and viewers) are for the next “Game of Thrones.” As someone who slept through half a season of “House of the Dragon,” this might not be my cup of mead.

Expect portentous dialogue of the “this is your destiny” variety. Look for Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin and Valene Kane (“The Fall”) as Morgan le Fey.

— Morgan Freeman narrates “761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers” (7 p.m. Sunday, History, TV-MA). It recalls the first all-Black tank unit to serve in combat in U.S. military history. The armed forces were not racially integrated until 1947.

— Fred Astaire plays a tycoon with a special interest in the education of a French teen (Leslie Caron) in the 1955 musical “Daddy Long Legs” (7 p.m. Saturday, TCM).

This period was shot through with popular films featuring May-December casting that can seem slightly creepy in retrospect. Gamin-era Audrey Hepburn spent the Eisenhower years opposite Humphrey Bogart in “Sabrina” (1954) and Gary Cooper in “Love in the Afternoon” (1957). The daddy-daughter vibes in the 1958 film “Bonjour Tristesse,” starring David Niven and pre-”Breathless” Jean Seberg, are uncomfortable by any era’s standards. It was a time when “Thank Heaven for Little Girls,” sung by Maurice Chevalier in “Gigi” (1958) could enter the hit parade, without apparent irony.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An exchange student falls in love with the handsome son of her French hosts, only to witness a murder and become a hunted suspect in the 2023 shocker “Her Deadly Night in Paris” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— After turning 30, a fetching workaholic dentist falls for a handsome Spanish teacher who throws her the quinceanera she never had in the 2023 romance “Never Too Late to Celebrate” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS).

— With his focus on the White House, Prince encourages his interim managers to take big portfolio risks on “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime).

— “TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) offers a tabloid take on the steps that led to the arrest of a suspect in a grim serial-killer case that had confounded authorities for decades.

— Leaphorn pursues a suspect at great danger to himself on “Dark Winds” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— Hardboard melodrama on “Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker’s Dynasty” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Copycat scam artists emerge on “Telemarketers” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Barbara Stanwyck plays a young thing who sleeps her way up the corporate ladder in the 1933 business satire “Baby Face” (7 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG). Its breezy take on promiscuity and Depression-era contempt for titans of industry made it exactly the kind of movie that was banished by the adoption of the censorious Hollywood Code. Stanwyck returned to the boardroom in the 1954 business succession melodrama “Executive Suite” (8:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

Two repeat episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two repeat episodes of “Shark Tank” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ABC).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Homer faces viral wrath from a pop singer’s loyal fans on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A school competition on “Family Guy” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two helpings of “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ABC), the second one a repeat ... A woman flees the scene of her husband’s murder on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).