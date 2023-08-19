REEL TALK: Live-action 'Strays' is hilariously entertaining

Where to watch “Strays” is now playing in theaters.

“Strays,” starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, is described by Ferrell as a raunchy version of “Homeward Bound,” and he couldn’t be more accurate.

When I say “starring,” it’s actually the voices of these two major stars who bring an overly optimistic and naive scruffy terrier named Reggie and a streetwise survivor Boston Terrier named Bug to life.

Accompanying them are the gorgeously coiffed Australian Shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher) and the peace-seeking, anxiety-riddled Great Dane named Hunter (Randall Park) on a vengeance journey to ferociously remove an appendage from Reggie’s abusive owner, Doug (Will Forte).

We meet little Reggie and Doug living in squalor, but as Reggie narrates this story initially, we see his sunny disposition. The glass is always half-full, and even as Doug tosses him to the wayside, Reggie — formerly known as expletive this and expletive that — loves Doug.

All he wants is to hear the words “good dog” from his beloved owner. Instead, Doug plays the abandonment game “Fetch and [expletive].” Finding himself on the streets, Reggie meets Bug, Maggie and Hunter, who help him see Doug for who he really is. The journey back home begins to even the score.

First, let me emphasize this is NOT a children’s movie even though it’s all about dogs. There are more F-bombs than “Uncut Gems” and more crude sexual jokes and drug references than “Ted.” Now, if you can let yourself go, the story actually is quite sweet and even touchingly heartwarming at times.

The varied personalities of the dogs complement one another perfectly and each dog has his or her own story to tell. By the half-way point in this beautifully short-running film, we no longer think of these dogs as dogs, but as actual talking, emotional beings hell-bent on exacting revenge upon an abusive owner.

There’s not one dull moment in the film as the four-legged group finds itself starving in the woods and resorting to the treasures the forest provides, or captured in the evil animal control jail cells guarded by Willy (Brett Gelman), or even being scooped up by a hawk or an eagle as its next meal.

Each and every encounter gives the dogs a new experience and us, the viewers, a chance to laugh out loud. Equally captivating is the cinematography and skills of each of these canine actors. Tricks such as humping on command are easy, but it’s those subtle movements that anthropomorphize these wondrous creatures.

There are very few humans who have important roles in this film, but Forte rolls with his part as the worst human possible. We despise him, and we root for the dogs to teach him a lesson, but we also laugh at his inability to be a contributing member of society. The other human who stands out is Gelman, who relishes in becoming a disturbed and pathetic man who quickly is outsmarted by conniving canines.

The dogs are the stars, and they run with it.

“Strays” is a hilariously entertaining movie that is surprisingly touching and heartwarming, but writer Dan Perrault and director Josh Greenbaum have no problem committing to, and embracing, diving down to the lowest comedic level of crude and raunchy humor.

Reel Talk rating: 2½ stars

"Strays" is now playing in theaters.