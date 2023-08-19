Operation Christmas Child gears up for 30th year

Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child is celebrating its 30th year of ministry and local families are transforming empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope by filling them with supplies like pencils, crayons and notebooks, alongside personal care items and fun toys.

Operation Christmas Child will deliver the gift-filled shoeboxes worldwide to boys and girls in need.

“In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children,” the organization said in a news release.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.samaritanspurse.org/occ" target="_blank">samaritanspurse.org/occ</a>. National Collection Week is Nov. 13-20. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse <a href="https://www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline" target="_blank">samaritanspurse.org/buildonline</a> to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9 at Zoar Community Church, 18172 IL-17, Reddick, there will be a a Shoebox Distribution Trip story, a time of fellowship and learning with Operation Christmas Child Project Leaders from all over the Three Rivers Illinois area.

This workshop is for those wanting to get a head start on promoting shoeboxes at their church/group; for new Project Leaders not sure where to begin; or those wanting to encourage a church/group to pack all-year long.

The meeting will be held in Fellowship Hall.