New on the bookshelf: Aug. 19, 2023

<strong>Intro to baffling history of a troubled region</strong>

Lacking any quantitative evidence, I’d wager a majority of Americans primarily associate Central and Eastern Europe with travel, a trip they took or hope to take — such as a visit to Prague or Warsaw, a cruise down the Danube or a vacation to the Dalmatian coast.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 might have colored that connotation, however, reminding anyone who needed reminding of the region’s often precarious past.

As journalist Jacob Mikanowski lays out in his sprawling history “Goodbye, Eastern Europe,” outside powers have long vied to exert influence on the liminal space between Western Europe and Russia, frequently by force. Prior to 1989, most of Eastern Europe sat behind the Iron Curtain, and in those countries not in thrall to the Soviet Union — Albania, Yugoslavia — local Communists provided the oppression. During World War II, Eastern Europe was carved up as bargaining chip, battleground and recompense. For centuries before World War I, it was controlled by Ottomans, Austro-Hungarians or (as ever) Russians.

Despite its relatively small size — Mikanowski’s definition of Eastern Europe equals about 10 Minnesotas — the region is astonishingly varied.

— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune

<strong>Comic novel about misguided friends</strong>

I didn’t just read Caroline O’Donoghue’s latest novel, “The Rachel Incident.” I pigged out on it.

Who could doubt the nutrient value of such tasty sentences as “I felt like a child whose imaginary friend was starting to bite people” or “He looked stunned, like someone who had made a monkey’s paw wish that had come true, but in all the wrong ways”? Certainly not me.

I should have lingered — but who am I kidding? There was no slowing down as I feasted on the tale of Irish college student Rachel Murray, who meets English transplant James Devlin at a Cork bookstore where both work. She’s instantly smitten but in a friends-only way because he’s gay, even if he isn’t admitting it (“He was closeted, and he thought that his closet was a good one”). They become fast friends, roommates and eventual conspirators in a plan to get Rachel within seduction range of her professor, Fred Byrne, even though he has a wife.

The plot might sound trite, even a tad icky, but all is not what it seems. Twists await.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Quirky librarian learns of life beyond books</strong>

I think each Patrick deWitt novel is going to be the one that helps everyone fall in love with his writing, but “The Librarianist” finally could do it.

The Canadian has written five novels, addressing wildly different subjects but all with a low-key sense of humor that’s a bit like “Grand Budapest Hotel” filmmaker Wes Anderson’s, except all deWitt characters don’t talk alike.

“The French Exit,” in which a near-bankrupt New York widow and her son decide it’d be more fun to spend their remaining cash in Paris, used to be deWitt’s most accessible novel. “The Librarianist” is even more so, with a title character, Bob Comet, who confesses that he keeps meaning to get around to life but reading keeps distracting him.

Bob, who believes “it was other people who made for problems,” will appeal to anyone who suspects that they prefer books to humans.

There aren’t many characters in “Librarianist”: Bob, wife Connie and friend Ethan are the main ones.

Unlike deWitt’s other novels, “Librarianist” is bright and entertaining from beginning to end. If Bob could read “Librarianist” to the seniors, they’d love every minute of it.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune