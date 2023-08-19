Library Life: Week of Aug. 19, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

Bourbonnais

Public Library

• Adult Field Trip: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, registrants will take a Prairie Walk at Perry Farm. Call the library to register.

• Fresh Fridays Book Club: At 2 p.m. Friday at Utopia Shakes & Teas, discuss “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Crabby Coffee & Crafts: At 9:30 a.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can make finger-knitted necklaces.

• Blood Pressure Checks: From 9-11 a.m. Thursday, come for a free blood pressure check by a medical professional.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Hours are changing with the start of the school year: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Kids 6 and younger can stop by for Bear Bags. Limit of 30 available.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

•<strong> </strong>Mobile DMV for Real ID: At 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays at the Clifton Community Building. Sign up at or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Book Buddies: At 4 p.m. Monday, kids can bring a buddy to read to in order to build reading confidence.

• Grilling 101: Register for this adult program held at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Ace Hardware in Braidwood.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book club will be starting soon; call the library to sign up. Check out the new book release cart for adult and children’s books. Coming soon is back-to-school craft day.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: “Scenes From My Life” by Michael K. Williams will be discussed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Figure Drawings: Ages 16 and older can practice their skills at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Group: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and allows writers to share their craft.

• Storytime: Meets at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and includes a craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: Play at 3 p.m. Monday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

• Art Class: Meet from 2-4 p.m. Friday for art projects.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Dead Fall” by Brad Thor; “Pink Lemonade Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke; “Bourne Defiance” by Brian Freeman.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Baby Book Club: Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

