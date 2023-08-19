Christmas Golf in September event returns to benefit Christmas Day, Inc.

The 29th annual Christmas Golf in September event tees off Sept. 20 at Oak Springs Golf Course. This fundraiser for Christmas Day, Inc. begins with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It concludes with dinner at 5 p.m.

This year marks the 29th anniversary for Christmas Day, Inc. A mission committee from a local church founded Christmas Day, Inc. in the mid 1990s.

Volunteers for Christmas Day, Inc. provide a complete holiday dinner to individuals who are home alone or in need on December 25. There is no charge for the dinner and it is offered at different sites, including Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Manteno, Momence, Kankakee (two locations), St. Anne, Sun River Terrace and Pembroke.

In 2022, Christmas Day, Inc. provided over 1,100 meals to local individuals.

Honorary chairs for this year’s event are Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge, Rosemary Foster and Samuel Payton. All three honorary chairs are volunteer coordinators of Christmas Day dinners in Pembroke Township.

The price per person for golf and dinner is $100. Dinner only is $25 per person. A variety of sponsorship opportunities, from title sponsor to door prizes, are available. The golf event is the sole source of funding for the project.

To register or for more information, call Randy VanFossan at 815-932-3000 or go to <a href="https://www.Facebook.com/christmasdayinc" target="_blank">Facebook.com/christmasdayinc</a>.

According to a news release from Christmas Day, Inc., in 1995, a missions committee from an area church brainstormed what event might bring people together, serve the less fortunate and celebrate the faith shared in the grace of God.

The question arose of how the financial needs os such an event could be addressed. From there, Christmas Golf was born and would eventually become known as Christmas Golf in September. The golf and dinner event has grown to become an incorporated not-for-profit in Illinois called Christmas Day, Inc.

The board of directors has responsibilities for interfacing with religious, business, government and labor, while working closely with a wide variety of volunteers.