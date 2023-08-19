Bradley Public Library hosting blood drive on Sept. 1

Bradley Public Library will host a community blood drive with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.

Walk-ins are welcome, but making an appointment in advance is recommended to save time. To make an appointment, go to <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a> and click on the calendar, or call 800-786-4483.

“This blood drive is an opportunity to help save lives,” Mary Maciejewski, circulation clerk, said in a news release. “We are pleased to partner with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois because their donations go back to our local community.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the American Red Cross.

Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. If just 1% more Americans donated blood, shortages would disappear, according to Versiti Blood Centers of Illinois.

Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative, and B negative. If you don’t know your blood type, donating is an easy way to find out.

