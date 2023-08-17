The Sackler family and the opioid crisis

A variation on the Horatio Alger story set in “Florida Man” country, the offbeat comedy “Killing It” returns to Peacock. The first three episodes of the second season stream today.

Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Walk Hard,” “Mr. Robot”) stars as the unwaveringly optimistic Craig Foster. In the first season, he espoused his firm belief in the American dream even as events seemed to conspire against him. He lost his job as a bank security officer when his ne’er-do-well brother decided to rob the facility. Down on his luck, he entered a Florida python-killing bounty hunting contest.

Craig endures any number of misfortunes, from arson to homelessness, with the patience of Job. “Killing It” combines a satire of late capitalist culture at its most extreme with a focus on the bizarre swamp-people culture of Florida’s backwaters that would tax the imagination of Carl Hiaasen.

As season two begins, Craig has made it big by growing a very rare crop. And his python-hunting backstory becomes catnip to a media anxious to tout his rags-to-riches story. But having reached his American dream, he soon discovers everyone from Amazon-like supercorporations to gator-raising neighbors want a piece of the action.

• After a number of residents vanish from a remote village, a wolf researcher knows she has her work cut out for her in the six-part Norwegian drama “Fenris,” streaming on Viaplay. Look for Ida Elise Broch (“Lilyhammer”).

• Jon Voight, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Leah Gibson star in the 2023 thriller “Mercy” (7 p.m., Showtime), a movie dismissively described as “Die Hard” set in a hospital featuring a fraction of the original’s charm and suspense. Reviewers were savage. Veteran scribe Rex Reed thought the film was “not long enough to bore you to death. Just long enough for a nice nap.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Check local listings for regional coverage of MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

— Benson assists a vulnerable pop star on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14)

CULT CHOICE

Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in the 1999 romantic comedy “10 Things I Hate About You” (6 p.m., Freeform, TV-14), loosely based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

SERIES NOTES

Balancing the checkbook on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Password” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Generation Gap” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... First date, last rites on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... John Stamos appears on “The Prank Panel” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Challenge: USA” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A murder suspect vanishes on “Law & Order” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A new approach to napping on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are reruns.

Prince Harry drops by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jon Hamm, Jurnee Smollett and the Smashing Pumpkins on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Kristen Bell and Ike Barinholtz appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Kelly Ripa, Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres and Ashley McBryde visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).