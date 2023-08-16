This weekend at the movies: Aug. 18, 2023

<strong>‘Strays’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> When Reggie is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Starring voices of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx.

<strong>‘Blue Beetle’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero, Blue Beetle. Starring Xolo Maridueña.

<strong>‘Back on the Strip’</strong>

R, 117 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Merlin moved to Las Vegas in the hopes of becoming a famous magician but gets waylaid by his natural gifts and a place with the black male strippers The Chocolate Chips. Starring Wesley Snipes and Spence Moore II.

<strong>‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’</strong>

R, 118 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel “Dracula,” this tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — fifty unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London. Starring Corey Hawkins and Aisling Franciosi.

<strong>‘Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’</strong>

PG, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/animation.</em> After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Starring Nicolas Cantu and Shamon Brown Jr.

<strong>‘Meg 2: The Trench’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi/horror.</em> An exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean of a daring research team spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Starring Jason Statham and Wu Jing.

<strong>‘Haunted Mansion’</strong>

PG-13, 122 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/fantasy.</em> Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Starring Rosario Dawson and Danny DeVito.

<strong>‘Talk to Me’</strong>

R, 95 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Starring Sophie Wilde and Joe Bird.

<strong>‘Barbie’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

<strong>‘Oppenheimer’</strong>

R, 180 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/history.</em> The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

<strong>‘Sound of Freedom’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> Based on the incredible true story, the film shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. Starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino.