RANDALL: Does it speak to you? Keep it!

I recently attended the shower of my soon-to-be daughter-in-law. It was a great celebration where I got to meet so many people for the first time. Whenever I meet new people, the conversation leads to what I do for a living.

I shared my career as a professional organizer with a mother-daughter team while I was at the shower. They were so intrigued with the idea of a professional organizer and immediately started thinking of areas in their home they really could use some help with getting organized.

The mom was curious how I would recommend they tackle going through the daughter’s bedroom that held so many memories from her childhood. This daughter was grown and flown and soon to be married herself, so she never would move back home to live.

Mom was most concerned about what to do with all the tchotchkes her daughter had acquired. She also wondered how much she should save for the grandkids (she has eight) to play with. The first thing I said was I never tell anyone to get rid of everything.

What I would like to recommend is you line everything up from one category and look at it all and see which items “speak to you.” An example of this would be lining up all your Barbie dolls and deciding which ones you want to keep.

Now as a 30-year-old young woman, you likely would lean toward not keeping any, but Mom is thinking she needs to keep some for the grandkids. So, line those Barbies up and take a good long look at them. A few of them are going to speak to you.

You might remember a special one because Grandma gave it to you. Or maybe the nurse Barbie is the one you will hang onto because you always wanted to be a nurse and now you are a nurse.

I did this exact same thing with my oldest son when we went through his childhood room. He had so many trophies, and he knew he did not want to keep them all (thank goodness), but when asked if any of them “spoke to him,” he very quickly said, “The first one I ever got is the most important.”

I still proudly display, in his childhood-room-turned-guestroom, his very first trophy he received as a 5-year-old for participating in soccer at the park district. One day, he’ll take that trophy to his home and share it with his kids.

Just the other day, I helped my middle son go through all his clothes to try and weed some out to make room for all of them. He is a volleyball coach and during the years has played on numerous teams and coached for several clubs and teams. With each new playing gig and coaching gig, he would receive a new wardrobe to represent his latest team.

As I showed him the piles from each team, he would decide which items “spoke to him” and would keep a portion of them. If he had duplicates or triplicates it was easier to whittle it down to one. Some items were super easy, such as the quarter-zip pullover he earned by winning first place in a tournament.

At the end of the day, we had more than 50 pieces of clothing to donate, and he still had a lot of memorable clothing items to hang on to.

Listen to your items, and whichever ones “speak to you” are the ones you might want to hang onto. If everything is speaking to you, then you might need to just put a limit to the number of items in each category you will allow yourself to keep.