Hulu's 'Miguel' spoofs macho culture

A goofy coming-of-age action comedy, “Miguel Wants to Fight” begins streaming on Hulu. Co-written by Shea Serrano (Freevee’s “Primo”), the movie offers an amusing meditation on what it means to grow up male in a world marinated in superheroes and hyper-masculine fantasies from ultimate fighting matches to insanely violent video games.

Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores) is first seen gazing at his laptop, where he has created a little fantasy film starring himself and his friends as superheroes. We later learn his father is a boxing coach and, within a few minutes, discover he lives in a rather hardscrabble neighborhood where brawling is a way of life. How tough? In one scene, they pass the house of a once-promising boxer just returned from prison. He’s barbecuing a steak — not to eat but to punch.

Despite his tough surroundings, Miquel never has thrown nor been on the receiving end of a hostile fist. This fact seems to torture him, particularly when it dawns on his friends he never has jumped into the fray on their behalf or had their backs.

This being a film about teens, masculinity and insecurity, the dialogue is both obscene and absurd in ways that only can be described as outlandish (and unprintable in the daily newspaper).

The silly situations and breezy camaraderie of Miguel and his gang reminded this reviewer of the shenanigans on “Reservation Dogs” but without the mythic meditations and Indigenous spirituality.

What struck me most about “Miguel” was its location shooting. The leaden skies, dilapidated houses, abandoned factories and malls immediately told me this had to be shot either on the East Coast or the Rust Belt. It turns out “Miguel” is a production of American High, a film production company located in Liverpool, N.Y., just outside of the post-industrial city of Syracuse.

The company is dedicated to making coming-of-age high school movies and is headquartered in an old high school. The decidedly local feel of “Miguel” gives this production a realistic touch that can’t be digitized or recreated on a Hollywood set.

• Continuing a theme of reconciling family life with a culture of pugilism, the new Netflix series “At Home With the Furys” follows the domestic life of a world heavyweight champion.

• “Battle of the Decades” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G) challenges chefs to prepare a menu linked to a particular nostalgic touchstone. First up: a Greek-themed meal inspired by 2002’s “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• You know school is just around the corner when it’s time for the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series (6 p.m., ESPN) from Williamsport, Pa.

• Lifeguards make a dramatic rescue on “LA Fire and Rescue” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

• An eventful honeymoon on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• On two episodes of “The Wonder Years” (ABC, TV-PG): Clisby’s 75th birthday (8 p.m.); a trip to a theme park (8:30 p.m.). The second episode is the season finale.

• Eight chefs compete in “Guy’s Grocery Games” (8 p.m., Food, TV-G).

— Margaret consults a true-crime podcaster on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Torres fears a case might expose his past on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A lawyer (Glenn Ford) strives to clear a Mexican American teen from rape and murder charges in the 1955 drama “Trial” (11 a.m., TCM). The film was notable in its time for its depiction of both race prejudice and the fact the boy’s case was embraced by Communists who would have preferred he be found guilty and martyred for their cause. Part of a daylong “Summer Under the Stars” salute to actress Katy Jurado, best known for her role in “High Noon” (7 p.m., TV-PG). Late in her career, she appeared in “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid” (12:45 a.m. early Thursday, TV-MA) and “Under the Volcano” (3 a.m., TV-MA).

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ...”Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Shania Twain feels the love on “Superfan” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The season finale of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A mad bomber strikes on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are repeats.

Tom Hanks and Rachael & Vilray appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Elizabeth Olsen, Gaten Matarazzo, Samantha Ruddy and Mark Normand on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Colin Jost, Paul Mescal, 5 Seconds of Summer and Tom Benko visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).