'Reinventing Elvis' on Paramount+

Talk about milking a legacy. Having made the miniseries “The Offer” about the movie “The Godfather,” Paramount+ now streams a TV special about a TV special, “Reinventing Elvis: The ‘68 Comeback.”

The film recalls how the special, broadcast in December 1968, reintroduced audiences to the dynamic performer who had dazzled America and the world in the mid-1950s but who had been consigned by his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, to a steady diet of safe (“Double Trouble”) and even depressingly dumb (“Harum Scarum”) movie musicals during the course of the 1960s, a time when the creative landscape changed under his feet.

In 1967, the year that saw the Beatles’ “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and the introduction of such seminal acts as Cream, the Doors, Jefferson Airplane and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Elvis appeared in the movie “Clambake.”

“Comeback” recalls the electricity around Presley’s first hits as well as his entombment under Parker’s control. The 1968 broadcast originally was supposed to be a Christmas special, the kind of lovably cheesy showcase for holiday songs long associated with Andy Williams, Bing Crosby and Robert Goulet. Presley hated Goulet so much he once fired a bullet at a television set broadcasting a Goulet performance. But that’s another story.

— The Netflix sports series “Untold” presents “Hall of Shame,” profiling Victor Conte, who provided steroids and other supplements to baseball players and track stars hungry to set new records.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Kelly is taken hostage on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A surrogate mother vanishes in Bucharest on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— The real estate series “Good Bones” (8 p.m., HGTV) enters its seventh season.

— Three Arkansas prosecutors are gunned down on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Set during the Italian Aug. 15 holiday of Ferragosto, the 2008 bittersweet comedy “Mid-August Lunch” (streaming on Kanopy) follows a broke middle-aged man (Gianni Di Gregorio), who, in exchange for debt forgiveness from his landlord, agrees to look after all the elderly ladies in the apartment building. During the course of the film and the meal, a tale of personal disappointment and social duty becomes something much lighter, even magical.

SERIES NOTES

“America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Jeopardy! Masters” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are reruns.

Stephen A. Smith, Dylan McDermott, Davido and the cast of “Ted Lasso” appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes, Maya Rudolph, Emma Chamberlain and Brett Eldredge on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Timothy Olyphant, Rachel Sennott and Tom Benko sit down on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).