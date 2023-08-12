Zonta Club of Kankakee's NADIM visit

Daily Journal staff report

Recently, 11 members of the Zonta Club of Kankakee attended the North American Inter-District Meeting held in Indianapolis. Also in attendance was the Zonta International Board of Directors from around the world.

This meeting allowed members to follow one of four educational tracks, which will educate and inspire club members, network with the board and enjoy the fellowship of Zontians throughout the United States and Canada.

In addition to the four educational tracks, presentations were given to all attendees from Thrive Indianapolis. Thrive is quite active and advocates for climate justice and works to increase awareness of the interconnectedness of climate change, as it intersects with other important issues today.

Their panel connected Public Health and Safety; Parks and Recreation; Public Transportation; and Planning, Preservations and Urban Design showing how all departments work together to build a better community.

Keynote luncheon speakers were Terri Talbert-Hatch, retired Dean of Students for Purdue School of Engineering and Technology, UIPUI. Her career highlights include being the sole supplier of open-wheel cars for Indycar American Championship; launching the Motorsports Engineering BS degree; study abroad programs in the UK and Germany for Motorsports Engineering students; creating Preparing Outstanding Women for Engineering Roles summer camp; just to mention a few.

Also joining her was Lynsey Liguori, who attended her first Lyn St. James driver development program in Indianapolis at 13 years of age. At the age of 17, she moved to full size midget racing and was named “Rookie of the Year.” After her college graduation, she and her husband led an all-girl racing team for four years. Liguori completed her degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology with a certificate in Motorsports.

Dinner banquet keynote was Lyn St. James, race car driver, coach and motivational speaker. St. James was described as “<em>the</em> American woman racing icon making a difference across the country! Some of us talk about making a difference, you’re doing it!” by Tom Peters, bestselling author of “In Search of Excellence.”

Named on the of the “Top 100 Female Athletes of the Century” by Sports Illustrated, St. James has set 31 National and International speed records. In 1992, Lyn masterfully drove her way to earn “Rookie of the Year.” Over the course of her impressive career, St. James has set the bar for women in the male-dominated port of auto racing.

This year NAIDM was hosted by District 6 Zontains which includes Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

“Thanks to the impeccable organizational skills of Yvonne Chalfant (Kankakee club) and her team were educated, entertained and enthusiastically ready to return to their respective clubs to build a better world for women and girls,” the Kankakee club said in a news release.