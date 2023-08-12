Watseka director completes horror film 'The Woodmen'

Daily Journal staff report

Director Joshua Brucker, based out of Watseka, has directed his next found-footage feature film, “The Woodmen.”

After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Brucker, cast and crew filmed “The Woodmen” in June 2023 in Blue Ridge, Ga.

The film follows three individuals who find themselves in a fight for their lives as they attempt to escape from a clan of feral humans that call the Great Smoky Mountains home. Together, they battle the cunning and elusive adversary that wants nothing more than to protect their land with deadly and savage force.

“‘The Woodmen’ brings everything I love about found-footage horror. I’m also extremely fascinated by the idea that our National Parks hold dark secrets, and this idea that feral humans call these parks home is just an absolutely terrifying thought,” said Brucker in a news release.

“I have been a huge fan of the strange and unusual. This film is based on the legends and lore of Appalachia and poses a few fringe, interesting questions. It also forces us to take a look at our own lives, how accustomed we’ve grown to the privileges we have living in such an advanced world. What happens when you’re forced to look at brutality and savagery directly in the eyes? Those eyes look very much like yours. And what would you do to survive?”

“The Woodmen” stars Anna Clary (“Late Checkout”) and Dan Grogan (“The Mutilator 2”), who portray the main protagonists as they attempt to make it off the mountainside alive. Clary plays Dawn Becker, a fitness content creator on a personal, emotionally driven mission into the Great Smoky Mountains. Grogan plays Dr. Scott Laroche, an anthropologist on the hunt for evidence of the existence of feral humans. Actor Hunter Nino plays park service ranger Ben Logan, who cautiously agrees to accompany Dr. Scott Laroche on his task.

Horror favorites L. C. Holt (“You’re Next,” “V/H/S 2”), Nancy Anne Ridder (“Scream”) and Leonora Scelfo (“Scream”) also support the leading cast.

The clan of feral humans is portrayed by Cody Vinson, Bryden DiGennaro and Chiko Mendez. Other supporting cast members include Connor Flynn and Bailey Herrington.

“I can say ‘The Woodmen’ will bring tension, suspense and nonstop, in-your-face horror. It has a steady build up, but when the sun sets, the monsters come out to play,” Brucker said. “The cast, the crew, everyone fired on all cylinders. This is a film I’m truly proud of and one I am certain horror fans will enjoy.”

“The Woodmen” was produced by Gray Sky Pictures, Horror Dadz Productions and 105ive Films: Horror Lab.

The release date is pending as the production team seeks distribution, though Brucker intends to schedule local showings.

A teaser trailer for “The Woodmen” can be viewed at <a href="https://youtu.be/JKl-TLd5zD8" target="_blank">youtu.be/JKl-TLd5zD8</a>.

Brucker is an independent filmmaker and screenwriter. He was born in Kankakee and studied history at Eastern Illinois University. He is a founding member of Horror Dadz Productions. Brucker’s first film, “Mothman,” was released in 2022. He resides in Watseka with his fiancée and four children.