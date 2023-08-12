Voices of the Past cemetery walk teaches local history

It is a combination of theater and history.

On Aug. 27, the Kankakee County Museum will present “Voices of the Past,” a cemetery walk at Mound Grove Cemetery, 1000 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee.

Nine famous Kankakee County residents from the past will be portrayed by actors and actresses from the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association. The thespians will be dressed in appropriate period costume and be performing first person, using words and stories that the original character might have used. The event is sponsored by Clancy Gernon Funeral Homes.

This cemetery walk has been performed several times during the years. Originally annually, it now is done every other year. Performances will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event is outdoors, walking through the cemetery, so dress appropriately for the weather of the day.

Tickets cost $10 for the general public, $8 for members of the Kankakee County Museum and $5 for children 12 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased online at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>. Go to the “more” button at the right and drop down to “events.” Tickets can also be purchased directly at the museum. If you plan to purchase tickets at the event, it is asked to bring cash.

This year’s event will feature nine biographies from the past. There will be a couple of firsts. For the first time, one of the portrayals will describe the life of a person not buried at Mound Grove.

Thomas Durham, who played a key role in the property of Perry Farm, will point out the graves of his relatives. Durham himself is buried at Perry Farm.

There also will be two tandem presentations, where relatives will stand side-by-side and present together. They are the Swannell brothers, Willliam and Frederick; and grandmother and grandson Calista Currier Small and Leslie Small. So, there are nine people, but seven stops.

The selections of the subjects and the scripts are the work of Jorie Walters, the research coordinator of the Kankakee County Museum. The individual must have some historical prominence but also has to be someone who left a footprint of documents that can be quoted. The sites also have to make logistical sense within the cemetery, in terms of walking.

This year’s subjects, with much of the background here drawn from the official flier for the walk:

• Thomas Durham was the patriarch of one of the oldest farm properties in Kankakee County. He and his wife Peggy were Virginians, coming to Kankakee County in the 1830s.

The Durhams had a dozen children. They were noted abolitionists. Durham built the home that stands today as the headquarters of the Bourbonnais Township Park District. A horse barn and three-bay barn that he constructed still stand, too.

Since 1988, the property has served as the Perry Farm, one of the area’s best-known and most visited public parks.

• James McGrew was an early Kankakee resident, who was prominent in both business and politics. He was the treasurer of Kankakee and elected mayor in 1869.

He was president of the Kankakee and Illinois River Railroad, but was best known for McGrew’s Mill, which stood at River Street and West Avenue in Kankakee. Operated by a 20 horsepower Atlas engine, the mill was praised for being far enough away from the streetcar system that your horses would not be frightened while your wagon was being unloaded.

The mill was used for meal, graham, buckwheat, flour and feed.

• Hamilton Wheeler was born in Ballston, New York, but came to Kankakee with his pioneer parents. He was descended from old Colonial Scotch-Irish stock and his forebears had fought at Saratoga.

A mason, he studied law at the University of Michigan. He served in the Illinois State Senate and became the first, and so far, the only, resident of Kankakee to represent Kankakee County in Congress. He eventually became a judge.

• Helen Huling played a large part in the founding of the Kankakee Public Library.

She was a member of the Ladies Library Association, which met in her home. The first library had a total of 600 books. Several sites were considered for a permanent library, including the then Kankakee Jail.

The cornerstone of the Kankakee Public Library was laid in 1898. That building still stands. Renovated in recent years, it now serves as the Kankakee City Hall.

• Dr. Richard Dewey was the first medical director of the Illinois Eastern Hospital for the Insane, the forerunner of today’s Shapiro Developmental Center. The hospital opened in 1879 and grew to 2,000 patients.

The Kankakee River site was selected because it was then convenient to ship by boat. The cottage system that Dewey started was designed to help keep the patients occupied.

Dewey lived to 87. He had served on the German side as a doctor in the Franco-Prussian War in Europe. He was also a songwriter, who composed such patriotic tunes as “Thou Mighty Nation” and “Starry Flag Now Bravely Borne.”

• The Swannells were early Kankakee businessmen, who were key in what was called the “Empire Block,” a combined drug store and dry goods establishment.

William Swannell served as mayor during the Civil War. His home, “Swannell’s Castle,” was located on North Harrison Avenue. The grounds included the site of today’s French Heritage Museum. Swannell’s Castle reportedly had the first air furnace in the city and the first phone.

Frederick Swannell was Kankakee’s first ward alderman. Both Swannells were involved in the creation of Mound Grove Cemetery.

• Calista Currier Small was a 19-year-old schoolteacher when she met and married Dr. Abram Lennington Small. They moved to Kankakee and had six children together, one of whom, Lennington, would rise to be governor of Illinois.

Calista was noted as an educated woman who had an insatiable desire for knowledge.

Leslie Small was their second oldest grandson. He served as managing editor for the Kankakee Republican News from 1913 until his death in 1957, most likely the longest tenure of any editor of the newspaper.

He was a member of the Rotary, the Elks, the Chamber of Commerce and the First Methodist Church.

If You Go <strong>WHAT:</strong> Voices of the Past cemetery walk <strong>WHEN:</strong> 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 <strong>WHERE:</strong> Mound Grove Cemetery, 1000 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee <strong>HOSTS:</strong> Kankakee County Museum and Kankakee Valley Theatre Association <strong>TICKETS:</strong> $10 for adults ($8 for adult museum members); $5 for children 12 and under. Purchase at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a> or with cash at the gate.

