'Telemarketers' debuts; 'Billions' is (finally) ending

Part comedy, part documentary and full-time gonzo expose, “Telemarketers” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) takes a three-part look at a billion-dollar scam.

Filmmaker Sam Lipman-Stern was just 14 when he was hired by a telemarketing firm in New Jersey. Convinced that he was raising funds for a firefighter-related charity, he quickly discovered that most of the funds went straight into the pockets of his unscrupulous employer.

For years, he waited for some government agency or law enforcement to catch up on the scam, to no avail. So he and a friend decided to infiltrate and document the scandal from the inside. The result is a raucous look at capitalism at its rudest and most contemptuous for the “suckers,” mostly elderly people, who still pick up the phone.

• Speaking of capitalists without boundaries, “Billions” (7 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) returns for its seventh and final season.

For those catching up, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) is facing several indictments, and his former corporate target, Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), appears to be gearing up for a run for president as an independent and a can-do achiever.

But (spoiler alert) that’s just on the surface, and both developments may be overtaken by other players with their own agendas. Along the way (another spoiler alert), Chuck’s ex-wife and Prince’s right-hand woman, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), begins reaching out to Axe (Damian Lewis), the master of the universe exiled after four seasons. To say more would be unfair.

You don’t need to be a snarky TV critic to see “Billions” as a kind of B-team “Succession.”

That just-completed HBO show portrayed the rich and the powerful as venal and unbearable. But at least Roman Roy’s (Kieran Culkin) aggressive profanity was original. It was hard not to be awestruck by his awfulness (and cheer a little when he got the stuffing beaten out of him in the penultimate episode).

In contrast, the folks in “Billions” are a bunch of stiffs. Nearly every character is entirely humorless, and they all sound remarkably alike. Practically every moment of the season opener features dialogue from one character or another dropping neatly constructed pop culture references with nods to rock history, “Star Wars” and, of course, “The Godfather.”

And since most of these unnatural bromides are delivered in offices or around tables at restaurants, there’s hardly any possibility for interesting action or choreography. Shows like “The West Wing” may have overused the “walk and talk,” device, but everyone here seems practically catatonic.

The dialogue is so wooden that when billionaire Mark Cuban shows up in a scene opposite make-believe billionaire Mike Prince, the “Shark Tank” personality does a pretty unconvincing job of playing himself.

• A&E introduces two new Saturday series. “Kings of BBQ” (8 p.m.) follows comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer and actor Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) as they try to create their own barbecue business and chat and joke about the role of casual eateries in creating a sense of community. Along the way, they invite experts like pit master Kevin Bludso.

Is this a show about food, or just another celebrity showcase? “Kings” seems to split the difference.

In a similar vein, rappers-turned-TV-stars LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) and Ice-T (“Law & Order: SVU”) host “Hip Hop Treasures” (9 p.m.). The series offers a variation on “Pawn Stars,” “Antiques Roadshow” and “History Detectives” to uncover artifacts that inspire anecdotes, reminiscences, stories and legends about key moments in the 50-year history of hip hop. So, along the way, we not only uncover rapper Flava Flav’s signature giant clock necklace, we hear the story of its origin.

• TCM’s “Summer Under the Stars” showcases the films of Deborah Kerr on Saturday. The English-born actress was nominated for six Oscars as an enduring mid-century star when Hollywood and Technicolor cinematographers fell in love with red-haired beauties like Lucille Ball, Rita Hayworth and Maureen O’Hara.

Kerr stars in the 1947 psychological thriller “Black Narcissus” (9 p.m., TV-14), arguably the greatest Technicolor movie ever made. She plays the mother superior of a group of Anglican nuns assigned to a school atop a mountain in the Himalayas. Filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and cinematographer Jack Cardiff did such a great job of creating a location that for decades tourists in India and Tibet have sworn they have discovered the site of the film. It was actually created in a U.K. studio.

Kerr was also cast by Michael Powell in the 1943 wartime epic “The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp” (6:30 a.m.). Ten years after “Narcissus,” she returned to the role of a nun, this time shipwrecked with an American Marine (Robert Mitchum) in the 1957 romance “Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison” (7 p.m., TV-PG).

Kerr is perhaps best known for her role opposite Cary Grant in the 1957 romance “An Affair to Remember” (11 p.m., TV-PG), the film that inspired the 1993 Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan weepie “Sleepless in Seattle.” The Kerr-Grant “Affair” was itself a remake of the 1939 romance “Love Affair,” starring Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Check local listings for regional MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

• A comic book fan discovers her own superpowers over three episodes of “Ms. Marvel” (7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ABC, TV-14). The third episode is the season finale.

• An abundance of water brings out strange animal behavior on “The Wild Sides” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).

• The title pretty much sums up the 2023 shocker “Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• A biologist locks horns with the handsome head of a nature preserve in the 2023 romance “A Safari Romance” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Silicon-Valley-based journalists claim that eBay management engaged in threats of violence and intimidation; dreams of a Grasslands National Park; a profile of photojournalist James Nachtwey.

• A fork in the road on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (7 p.m., Paramount, CMT, TV-MA).• Courtside Magic and Larry Byrd, too, on “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Shaad branches out on “The Chi” (8 p.m., Showtime)

CULT CHOICE

Gym buddies and dimwits (Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand) discover a disk containing vital CIA intelligence in the 2008 Coen Brothers satire “Burn After Reading” (9 p.m. Saturday, HBO Signature), co-starring George Clooney, John Malkovich, Tilda Swinton and J.K. Simmons.

SATURDAY SERIES

SUNDAY SERIES

