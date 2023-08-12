REEL TALK: Nothing new to see in 'Heart of Stone'

Where to watch “Heart of Stone” is streaming on Netflix.

If you’ve seen one action thriller, you’ve seen them all, right? Well, in the case of the new Netflix film, “Heart of Stone,” starring Gal Gadot, that’s absolutely correct. Gadot is Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative infiltrated into MI-6 to find the team responsible for hacking a global control server affectionately called “The Heart.”

Her team isn’t who she thought it was and, well, she isn’t who it thought she was either. It’s a story of double-crossing within a cat-and-mouse game that’s filled with nonstop action, a convoluted story and flat performances that will drive you to see “Mission Impossible” again and again.

The first 20 minutes are jaw-dropping stunts as Rachel, an IT expert who, according to her team, has no field experience. As luck would have it, she must “leave the van” and get inside a remote and highly protected venue in order to find and capture their target.

Her skills in the field are like no other as she battles countless men dressed in black and parachutes with the utmost control to another location where a lot more action takes place. This action — so repetitive — becomes monotonous even though the scenery and stunts are quite spectacular. Yes, you can have too much of a good thing and this is case and point of such.

As Rachel’s identity is revealed, we are more entrenched in her background as a new character, Keya Dhawan (Alia Byatt) is introduced. It becomes a battle of the wills as these two women figure out whether or not to fight or band together.

There’s nothing new here to see. “Heart of Stone” utilizes the typical object of everyone’s desire, in this case it’s an IT satellite server which can hack into anything and everything allowing the controller to rule the world.

It’s “the thing” that everyone wants and can destroy everything as well. The players in this game are stereotypical with Jamie Dornan as Parker and Paul Ready as Bailey, and a handful of goons constantly at the ready.

With a script top heavy with action, it doesn’t leave much room for dialogue, humor, drama or, dare I say, heart.

Gadot’s physicality for the role is impressive and perhaps she and Tom Cruise should partner for the next “Mission Impossible,” but even she can’t find the right notes for delivery. Dornan, masking his Irish lilt, is able to become a manipulative and intimidating character beneath that handsome face, but alas, it’s a one-dimensional performance.

Byatt as Dhawan comes into the story much too late as she could have been the saving grace if not for a lackluster script.

“Heart of Stone” is spectacularly monotonous as an action thriller. Whether green-screened or actual stunts, these are impressive, but they do not make a movie. We need characters with whom we connect and a story that captures us. This story is so convoluted that it just adds to the monotony.

Reel Talk rating: 1½ stars

