New on the bookshelf: Aug. 12, 2023

<strong>What happens when you eat junk food for 30 days?</strong>

Readers who pick up “Ultra-Processed People” might experience a flicker of deja vu, especially if they’ve seen “Super Size Me,’’ the wry 2004 documentary about McDonald’s and gluttony.

Both highlight the horrible way we eat today, both link processed food to serious illnesses and both feature a narrator who subjects himself to a 30-day diet of deplorable food to see if it wrecks his body.

If “Super Size Me’’ were an introduction, Chris van Tulleken’s book is the Ph.D. course. It goes deep on the history of eating, the biology of nutrition and addiction and the laboratory science that produced foods such as maltodextrin and xanthan gum. Despite the technical material, the book is highly readable and van Tulleken — physician, scientist and popular BBC personality — writes with the confidence of a doctor who has a reassuring bedside manner.

To balance the science, van Tulleken weaves in charming anecdotes about eating breakfast with his young daughters, one of whom gorges on five bowls of Cocoa Puffs, and recounts his own struggle to complete the 30-day diet. Without giving away the ending, let’s just say he discovers the diet has corrupted almost every organ of his body.

— Dave Hage, Star Tribune

<strong>Finkel explores ‘Art Thief’</strong>

How many books does it take before the stink of unethical journalism fades? If you’re Michael Finkel, it appears to be three.

In 2002, Finkel was fired from the New York Times for creating a composite character in a story about enslaved children in Africa. His career was all but over until a strange-but-true coincidence opened a door: A man, on the lam after the murders of his wife and three children, pretended to be Finkel. Curious, the writer pursued the story. The result, “True Story: Murder, Memoir, Mea Culpa,” is an absorbing and meticulously reported investigation — and an explanation of where the author went wrong.

Finkel’s next book, “The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit,” followed the case of a man who walked into the woods and stayed there for 27 years until he was arrested for theft. As in “True Story,” Finkel wrote about himself, including the New York Times debacle.

With “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime and a Dangerous Obsession,” Finkel steps away from all that, his path of redemption complete, it seems.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Tragicomic tale of man whose life turns when wife is ill</strong>

When Walter Schmidt wakes up one morning and doesn’t smell coffee, his first thought is that his wife, Barbara, has died in her sleep. Noticing that her side of the bed is empty, he then assumes she has fallen on the way to the kitchen. His negative thinking is symptomatic of his character — Walter is an old curmudgeon who, on every day and at every turn, displays rudeness, grumpiness and impatience — but on this occasion he is right to expect the worst. He discovers Barbara lying on the bathroom floor, unable to stand up. Once he gets her back on her feet and into bed, his whole life drastically turns around.

Walter is forced to stop thinking only of himself. Thrown in at the deep end, he becomes, for the first time, Barbara’s carer and provider.

Barbara’s health deteriorates, but she refuses to be admitted to a hospital. Walter’s cooking skills improve, but Barbara becomes unable to eat. As concerned visitors show up at their house “to see Barbara one more time,” Walter is mystified by their anguish: His wife isn’t dying; she will get well soon.

“Barbara Isn’t Dying” is another short yet substantial novel from Alina Bronsky.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune