Library Life: Week of Aug. 12, 2023

<strong style="background-color: #ffffff;">Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Sign up for the adult field trip to Perry Farm for a prairie walk Aug. 23.

• Back-to-School Storytime: Meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 for ages 8 and younger.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Writing Group: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. For ages 18 and older.

• Book Club: Meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• To get a CCLD library card, stop by the library with a driver’s license and a second form of ID with a current address. In addition to books, audiobooks, newspapers, magazines and DVDs, the library has more than 45 online databases available for education, research and entertainment.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Tech Wednesday: From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, bring your tech questions in to be answered.

• There will be no book club this month. September’s book is “The Forgotten Daughter” by Joanna Goodman.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cook the Book: The cookbook-meets-potluck meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for adults.

• Bluey Party: At 6 p.m. Monday, have snacks, make “Bluey” crafts, dance and get pictures with Bluey. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book club will be starting soon; call the library to sign up. Check out the new book release cart for adult and children’s books. Coming soon is back-to-school craft day.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Reading with Mavis: Kids can read to a therapy dog from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sign up required.

• SNAP Assistance: From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, the Northern Illinois Food Bank will be on site for help with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Limestone Fire Open House: From 2-4 p.m. Aug. 13, stop by Limestone Township Fire Protection District for an open house.

• Puppet Storytime Theater: Family fun is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 19.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Puzzle Swap: Puzzle enthusiasts can trade boxes at 1 p.m. Monday.

• Golden Gamers: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join for board games.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Mystery Club: At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, join for a book club.

• Art Class: Meet from 2-4 p.m. Friday for art projects.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Must Love Flowers” by Debbie Macomber; “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva; “Obsessed” by James Patterson.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: Preschoolers can join at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544

