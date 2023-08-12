A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: An ode to Teddy

My 25th birthday was a very positive turning point in my life. I’d been feeling like something was missing, that spring in the step that gets you out of bed in the morning.

I was living with my Dad and stepmom at the time and came home after work to find a celebration of margaritas and cake (a fabulous combination if you’ve never tried it).

I had been thinking about getting a dog and they played on that by giving me a gift bag that said, “Well, it’s not a puppy.”

I don’t recall what the “gift” was because it turned out to be a decoy. When the sing-song time of “Happy Birthday” rolled around, my stepbrother came downstairs holding an 8-pound ball of fur and adorableness.

The gift, in fact, was a puppy; but it was so much more than that.

Teddy became the something that had been missing. He gave me something to love and care for and has continuously brought immense joy to my life.

While he was a little apprehensive about me at first, we quickly bonded and he’s not too far from my side at any given time. He’s my protector and is always excited when I come home — whether I’ve been gone for five minutes or five hours.

He’s been having some allergy issues the last week or so which required a trip to the vet. This led to different medications and shampoos so the daily way in which I care for him has become a bit more involved.

I keep finding myself feeling lucky to get to be his mom and to help make him feel better (even if he doesn’t want to take his medicine or take a bath).

It’s been fascinating to watch him grow over the last four years. When we got our second dog, Toby, it was fun to watch them create a bond over time.

The most interesting part of their relationship is to see how Teddy has begun to take on the traits (good and bad) of his older brother. Because of Toby, Teddy has become more cuddly with us which I absolutely love.

Teddy (and Toby and Beach and Leaf) has brought something special into my life that I couldn’t be more grateful for. I hope I’ve done the same for him and that we’re the spring in each others’ step.