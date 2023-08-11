Center for Performing Arts at GSU starting new season with new director

The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University (the Center) has announced its 28th cultural 2023-24 season, “which promises a kaleidoscopic fusion of music, dance, comedy and theatre,” according to a news release.

The season is also one of transition and possibilities, with the Center welcoming Executive Director Scott Sowinski, who took the reins in May. As the Center says goodbye to Lana Rogachevskaya after 11 cultural seasons, “she leaves a legacy of creating compassionate communities and curating artistic experiences that inspire the art-lover in all,” the release said.

The season opens with a celebration in “SUGAR SKULL! A Dia de Los Muertos Musical Adventure,” which is perfect for the whole family.

The Center is also hosting a variety of soulful music experiences, including “Dearly Beloved…A tribute to Prince” with former members of the New Power Generation; the return of the Billboard chart topping “Sons of Serendip” and Orbert Davis’s Chicago Jazz Philharmonic’s “Soul Migration,” a seven-movement epic inspired by the stories of the six million African Americans who fled the Jim Crow south to the north.

Just in time for Women’s History Month, legendary comedy empire The Second City returns on March 2 with “She the People,” a hilarious, high-octane roast of the patriarchy written, produced and performed entirely by the women of The Second City.

The 2023-24 season will also feature a mini dance festival celebration with Chicago-based dance companies Muntu and Deeply Rooted.

Sowinski said in the release, “With art, all things become possible. This season [is] a hand-picked recipe for ‘whole’ art exposure. From opera to Prince, New Age Quartets, light shows, compelling comedy, Jazz, world dance, and our partners in university programming, I am most excited to place art at the center of the lives of our community. Our 23-24 season offers enormous diversity giving us all the opportunity to grow and evolve through art in all forms!”

The 2023-24 season presale runs Aug. 1-14 for Flex Buyers (three-plus shows), groups of 10 or more, and GSU students, staff and faculty. All tickets are on sale Aug. 15.

For more information, ticket prices and preview videos, go to <a href="https://www.CenterTickets.net" target="_blank">CenterTickets.net</a>.

• Oct. 8: "Opera Up Close presents Opera Titans: The Power and Passion of Verdi, Wagner, and Puccini."

• Oct. 13: "SUGAR SKULL! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure!"

• Oct. 21: "Dearly Beloved…A Tribute to Prince featuring former members of the

New Power Generation."

• Oct. 27: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a Live Shadow Cast and Audience Partici…pation!"

• Nov. 2-5: GSU Theatre and Performance Studies presents "She Kills Monsters" by Qui Nguyen

• Dec. 9: Lightwire Theater presents "A Very Electric Christmas"

• Jan. 20: "Sons of Serendip"

• Jan. 28: "Opera Up Close: A Winter’s Journey" (Schubert’s “Die Winterreise”)

• Feb. 3: Muntu Dance Theatre and Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

• March 2: The Second City – "She the People"

• March 28 & 30: GSU Dance Company presents "Body Language: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance"

• April 4-7: GSU Theatre and Performance Studies presents "The Exonerated by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen"

• April 13: Orbert Davis’ Chicago Jazz Philharmonic: "Soul Migration."