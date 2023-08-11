Bradley library to host presentation, 'Latin Hip Hop as a New Poetry'

On Sept. 7, the Bradley Public Library will host music journalist Catalina Maria Johnson, Ph.D., as she immerses attendees into the vibrant world of Latin hip hop. Drop in and learn about artists who are advancing the poetic traditions of their countries in unique ways, including Ana Tijoux from Chile, who is inspired by Pablo Neruda; and Xiutehzcati from Boulder, Colo., who rhymes in three languages: Spanish, English and Nahuatl, an ancient indigenous language.

This program, paired with slides and musical videos, will make a case for hip hop as the new poetry focusing on Latinos. Audience members can expect to enjoy a light, fun event with discussion and musical enjoyment.

Johnson is an Illinois Road Scholar who hosts and produces her own radio show, “Beat Latino.” She’s also a regular contributor to NPR, Songlines and is an editorial board member of Revista Contratiempo.

“We are delighted to bring this music appreciation program to the community! It will be exciting to learn about new artists and see hip hop from a fresh perspective,” said Christina Loraine, information services coordinator at the Bradley Public Library, in a news release.

The presentation, “Latin Hip Hop as a New Poetry,” will take place from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Bradley Public Library. It’s free and open to all audiences.

The Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau will co-produce the event, which invites Illinois authors, artists and educators to share their expertise and enthusiasm with people throughout the state, enabling local nonprofit organizations to present free-admission cultural programs to their communities. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, or contact Christina Loraine at <a href="mailto:christina@bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">christina@bradleylibrary.org</a> or 815-932-6245.