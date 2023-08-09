This weekend at the movies: Aug. 11, 2023

<strong>‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’</strong>

R, 118 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic novel “Dracula,” this tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo — fifty unmarked wooden crates — from Carpathia to London. Starring Corey Hawkins and Aisling Franciosi.

<strong>‘Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’</strong>

PG, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/animation.</em> After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Starring Nicolas Cantu and Shamon Brown Jr.

<strong>‘Meg 2: The Trench’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi/horror.</em> An exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean of a daring research team spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Starring Jason Statham and Wu Jing.

<strong>‘Haunted Mansion’</strong>

PG-13, 122 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/fantasy.</em> Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Starring Rosario Dawson and Danny DeVito.

<strong>‘Talk to Me’</strong>

R, 95 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Starring Sophie Wilde and Joe Bird.

<strong>‘Barbie’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

<strong>‘Oppenheimer’</strong>

R, 180 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/history.</em> The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

<strong>‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’</strong>

PG-13, 165 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/action/thriller.</em> Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most. Starring Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell.

<strong>‘Sound of Freedom’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> Based on the incredible true story, the film shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. Starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino.

<strong>‘Elemental’</strong>

PG, 110 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/comedy/family.</em> In a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: How much they have in common. Starring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.