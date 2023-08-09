'Strange Planet' streams on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ launches the cartoon series “Strange Planet.” Based on the best-selling graphic novel and web series drawn and written by Nathan W. Pyle, “Strange” imagines a world somewhat like our own, inhabited by purple/blue people shaped like inverted teardrops sporting enormous eyes. Nearly identical and seemingly genderless, they speak in highly technical, descriptive language that allows them, and “Strange,” to comment on the most humdrum human actions and behavior.

People, or whatever they are, don’t enjoy alcoholic drinks but imbibe “mild poison.” Pillows are “comfort squares.” Folks don’t say “Thank you” but utter “Gratitude,” with a shrug. In creating a whole new planet, “Strange” also serves up its own slang, the kind of verbal shorthand that might emerge in a closed group such as a college dormitory, a band of surfers or obsessive camp followers of cult bands from the Grateful Dead to Phish and Dave Matthews. While the blobby beings on this “Strange Planet” appear to be without a specific race, the vibe here is decidedly white, college-educated and 20-something.

All this makes for mildly amusing and insistently clever satire. But it also reminds us cleverness for its own sake has its limits. There’s plenty of music in “Strange,” and many of the tunes recall the catchy and insistently cerebral lyrics of songs They Might Be Giants have been performing for some time.

The observations in “Strange Planet” seem better suited to single-panel memes appropriate for sharing on social media. Served in 25-minute episodes, they can become a tad exhausting.

• Endowed with superpowers, teens pose a challenge to the international order in the imported South Korean action series “Moving,” streaming on Hulu.

• “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 4” streams its fourth and final season on Disney+.

• Devoted fans of performers, actors and musicians compete before their idols to be crowned their “Superfan” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). First up: LL Cool J.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A rookie fireman serves along with his father on the season finale of “LA Fire and Rescue” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A candy shop owner discovers a handsome maple syrup farmer in the pumpkin-spiced 2020 romance “Sweet Autumn” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Cindy’s cancer inspires Herrmann on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— Cotton’s role in civilization is explored on the season finale of “Human Footprint” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

— Margaret represents an injured athlete on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Torres’ past resurfaces on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

An abundantly pregnant police officer (Frances McDormand) tracks down a pair of hapless kidnappers (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) after an Oldsmobile dealer’s (William H. Macy) scheme goes homicidally awry in the 1996 pitch-black crime comedy “Fargo” (7 p.m., HBO), directed by Joel and Ethan Coen.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Lillian faces new boundaries and challenges on “The Wonder Years” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Gregory is recognized as an outstanding teacher on “Abbott Elementary” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are reruns.

Rachel Brosnahan and Murray Bartlett are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes co-host Demi Lovato and Kenan Thompson, Jeremy Allen White and Angel Olsen on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Gayle King and Bobby Cannavale visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).