Walk to End Alzheimer's set for Sept. 16 in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Perry Farm Park, Kankakee and Iroquois counties and surrounding area residents will join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by a 9:30 a.m. ceremony. The walk begins at 10 a.m. and all events take place at Perry Farm, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. As of this week, there are over 100 participants registered and over $27,000 raised.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies the solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Illinois alone, there are more than 233,000 people living with the disease and 314,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates for this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, go to <a href="https://www.alz.org/walk" target="_blank">alz.org/walk</a>.