Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk back on Aug. 27

KANKAKEE — At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee (enter the south side of the cemetery off of Illinois Route 50), the Kankakee County Historical Society, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and Mound Grove Cemetery will host the annual Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk.

The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for museum member adults and $5 for ages 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Kankakee County Museum or kankakeecountymuseum.com.

Cash tickets will be available the day of the event at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Mound Grove Cemetery.