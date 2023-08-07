Illinois Rock & Roll Museum announces Hall of Fame Induction Awards Ceremony

JOLIET — The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 will hold its 3rd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony on Sept. 17 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

“This year’s exceptional list of inductees showcases the depth of home grown talent Illinois has provided to all genres of music,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s Chairman of the Board, in a news release. “It will be another incredible star-studded evening for all music lovers.”

The Class of 2023 Hall of Fame band or solo artist inductees include Earth, Wind & Fire, The Cryan’ Shames, The Shadows of Knight, Nat King Cole and Miles Davis. This year’s songwriter inductee is John Prine. Chicago area disc jockey Bob Sirott will be inducted in the DJ category. WLUP-FM “The Loop” will be inducted in the radio station category and Alligator Records, founded in Chicago in 1971, will be inducted in the record label category.

WGN Radio 720’s Sirott will once again serve as the Master of Ceremonies. Special appearances are also being planned including Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s and Billy Prine will perform with Illinois’ folk music legend Bonnie Koloc.

Hall of Fame inductees are selected by total votes cast each year by charter members of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66.

The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 North Chicago Street in downtown Joliet.

Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Ticket prices are $68.50, $58.50 and $48.50. Tickets are on sale now from links on the museum’s website at <a href="https://www.RoadToRock.org" target="_blank">RoadToRock.org</a> as well as TicketMaster and <a href="https://www.RialtoSquare.com" target="_blank">RialtoSquare.com</a>.