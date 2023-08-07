Best Bets: Week of Aug. 7-13

<strong>85th Annual Momence Gladiolus Festival</strong>

Kicking off at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the Princess and Queen Coronation is the 85th annual Glad Fest in Momence. This year's theme is Glad Fest Rocks the '80s. The five-day event will feature live music, parades, markets and more. The event will run each day through Sunday. For a full list of events, go to <a href="https://www.gladfest.com" target="_blank">gladfest.com</a>.

See Wednesday's edition of the Daily Journal for more information about Glad Fest.

<strong>Sandwiches with a Side of Jam</strong>

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Shelby Ryan will hit the stage with lunch available from Brother George’s BBQ and Crème of the Crop. This is the last Sandwiches with a Side of Jam for the year. The event is held at Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, features a live musical performance near the train depot with food truck options available. Festival Square is at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. In the event of rain, concerts will be held on the depot’s patio. For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564.

<strong>6th Annual Community Back-to-School Supply Giveaway</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 125 W. Station St., Still I Rise will host a back-to-school supply giveaway. There will be a live DJ, bounce houses, activities, free food and beverages. The free food is provided by 5 Star Wings. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. While supplies last.

<strong>ICGS’ One-Room Schools presentation</strong>

Members of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society are set to present a program on Iroquois County's one-room schools. The program will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

Attendees will be able to tour the one-room school room in the museum where they can check out the books of all one-room schools in the county. There will be pictures of the schools and some students. Those who attend may find someone they know in the photos.

The one-room school of the museum contains lesson books from the past, an old school bell, and, most interesting, the different types of desks that were used. There's even a chalkboard.

During the program, stories will share experiences some had in one-room schools. Some have already submitted stories which will be read. If you have a story (or stories) to share about one-room schools, share it with the ICGS. Stories can be mailed to the ICGS in care of the museum or emailed to <a href="mailto:iroqgene@yahoo.com" target="_blank">iroqgene@yahoo.com</a>.

Among those who have submitted written stories are Myrna Schosser who wrote about Dodsonville School and her teacher, Mrs. Winterroth; she later moved to Streeterville School. Carol Carley wrote about her experiences in the Maple Grove School where Mildred Mosher was the teacher.

Roland Meyer attended the Search School in Crescent Township; Roland went on to become a teacher. Ralph Moore wrote about the history of early schools in the county and shared his grandfather's experiences. Ralph's father became a teacher, too, as did Ralph — each one taught in one-room schools.

The program will begin in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, and later move into the school room to discuss the furnishings and other items there.

Refreshments will be served in the Victorian Room after the program.

Everyone is invited to this program — it is a free program; however, since the ICGS is a non-profit organization, donations are always welcome.

<strong>Phipps Back-to-School Haircut Event</strong>

It’s almost time to go back to school. Nothing helps kick a new year off like a fresh look, and Phipps Academy of Barbering is here to help.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 266 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the barber school will be offering free haircuts for students heading back to school.

For more information, call 815-304-5260.

<strong>Aug. 8</strong>

<strong>Main Street Momence Car Show</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. on Washington Street in downtown Momence, Main Street Momence will host its annual cruise nights car show, titled Cool Cars Under the Stars. This particular show will focus on cars and trucks. All antique or unique cars and trucks are welcome. Participants can win a $100 cash prize, with the chance at a $250 grand finale prize. The night features a DJ, giveaways, peoples' choice awards, restaurant specials and more.

<strong>» 815-472-3861</strong>

<strong>Aug. 10</strong>

<strong>Violence Prevention Virtual Event</strong>

From noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 10, a virtual event will be held to learn more about some of the violence prevention work being done in Kankakee.

Greater Illinois Violence Prevention Council will host a meet-the-council-members panel event.

The event is free and will explore various initiatives and resources aimed at reducing violence and promoting safety in local communities. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from council members, participate in engaging discussions, and connect with like-minded individuals passionate about creating positive change.

Whether participants are concerned citizens, professionals working in the field, or simply interested in learning more this event is for anyone interested.

“Together, we can make a difference and build a safer Illinois for everyone,” organizers wrote in the event release.

<strong>» Register: <a href="http://tinyurl.com/5cy59yr4" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/5cy59yr4</a></strong>

<strong>City of Kankakee ECDA's Community Conversation</strong>

From 6-7 p.m. at Beckman Park, 1605 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, the Economic and Community Development Agency will host an event giving residents an opportunity to share thoughts about your neighborhood and ask the ECDA questions. An interpreter will be on hand for Spanish-speaking residents.

<strong>Aug. 11</strong>

<strong>Friday Night Concert Series</strong>

At the Hill Stage near the Kankakee Train Depot, Downtown Kankakee hosts its Friday Night Concert Series. Held during the summer at Harold & Jean Miner Square, the concerts are free, family-friendly events that bring the community together with music.

Equipped with a food truck, each event takes place from 6-9 p.m. and takes place rain or shine. For the summer’s following shows, Mac’s BBQ will be the food truck on site. The theme for the next concert, set for Friday, is “R&B Night,” featuring music from N Deep.

<strong>Party in the Park</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy, Grant Park, the Grant Park Foundation will host a summertime event with food, live music and the option to BYOB. There will be raffles and food trucks. Bring a lawn chair for music, performed by New Orleans Beau and the Big Easy Band.

<strong>Aug. 12</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Square</strong>

From 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second in Manteno, free community yoga will be led by instructor Kristine S. and is for all yoga levels, capabilities and ages. Children ages 14 and younger are asked to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring your own yoga mat, towel and water.

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly-formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St,. Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a non-structured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>