Annual Friends of NRA Sporting Clays Clinic returns Aug. 27 to benefit art gallery

The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be having its annual Friends of NRA Sporting Clays Clinic on Aug. 27 at the X-Line Shotgun Club. This will be a 100-target sporting clay shoot with free lunch for the shooters.

Online signup is available at merchantstreetartgallery.org/events and click on the ‘Friends of The NRA Sporting Clays Clinic’ flyer, where there is a ‘register here’ button. Sign up is also available by texting 815-685-9057. Registration is $60 per shooter.

Those who sign up by Aug. 10 will receive three raffle tickets to win 50 free 12-gauge shells. Sign up by Aug. 15 to receive two of these. Signing up the day of will get participants one, so sign up early to increase the chances of winning those shells. Registration the day-of the shoot starts at 9:30 a.m., and the shooting starts at 10:30 a.m.

During the shoot, green birds will be fired into the air. Each one hit will receive a raffle ticket to win something from the prize table. There also will be a 50-50 raffle.

This event is sponsored by: the Friends of NRA Roy Bros Inc, Court Street Ford, JR’s Chicken, and Thomas and Maureen O’Connor.