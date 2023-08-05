Unleash inner superhero at Vet Med Open House at U of I

CHAMPAIGN/URBANA — On Oct. 1, the College of Veterinary Medicine will hold its annual Open House. Veterinary students will host the event designed to connect animal enthusiasts of all ages.

The Vet Med Open House showcases the state’s only veterinary college, part of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. People of all ages can deepen their connection to veterinary medicine while exploring more than 40 educational booths. Spectators can touch snakes, cows, horses, dogs and more.

This year’s theme, “Not all heroes wear capes, some are veterinarians,” highlights the heroic efforts of veterinarians. Not only do they care for pets, wildlife and livestock, but they also advance biomedical knowledge and treatments that help people and the environment.

Attendees can experience milking cows and interacting with new reptile friends. Veterinary students will provide live animal demonstrations, such as cow milking and learning about the ambassador animals at the Wildlife Medical Clinic. The Illini Service Dogs, an Open House favorite, will host a live session showing their service dog training program.

Future veterinarians can learn about admission to the College of Veterinary Medicine. The event is run by current veterinary students, so visitors have a great opportunity to talk to them about their studies.

The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Registration is not required. Free parking is available in Lot F-27 at 2001 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. For more information regarding Open House, including a list of exhibits and directions, go to <a href="https://vetmed.illinois.edu/animal-owners-community/open-house10" target="_blank">vetmed.illinois.edu</a>.