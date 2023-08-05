New on the bookshelf: Aug. 5, 2023

<strong>Hull writes movingly of coming-of-age, coming out</strong>

Anne Hull had the kind of Florida childhood kids can’t have any more.

Growing up in the 1960s deep in citrus country in the part of Central Florida known as the Ridge, she ranged through groves with endless “dark green regiments of trees” and the scent of orange blossoms “like God had knocked over a bottle of Ladies of Gardenia.” Her extended family, although peculiar at times, grounded her young world.

It was idyllic, if your definition of an idyll is flexible enough to include a Florida with no air conditioning, where you occasionally need to rescue your little brother from a prowling gator and must try to puzzle out, as a first grader, why your mother sends you to work with your daddy when he goes out to inspect the orange crop.

Hull writes about that world with warmth, humor and a devastating eye for detail in her new memoir, “Through the Groves.” That will come as no surprise to anyone who has followed her stellar career as a journalist.

“Through the Groves” focuses on her early life, from childhood up through the early part of her journalism career.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>Pregnant woman fears in-laws in novel</strong>

One compelling mystery in “Beware the Woman” is to whom the title refers. The main character? An ominous acquaintance of hers? All women?

When Jacy and her husband travel to the wilds of Michigan to visit Jed’s father, Dr. Ash, there’s a “Rebecca”-ish vibe to the thriller’s events. Weird mentions of a departed woman (in this case, Mrs. Ash)? Check. Creepy housekeeper? Check. Female lead feels like she’s always falling short? Check.

“Woman” gradually shifts gears, though, as Jacy senses there’s something rotten in the state of Michigan. It starts with a visit to a general practitioner, who shares Jacy’s medical history with her husband and father-in-law as if he’s never heard of medical privacy. Soon, Jacy thinks she’s being drugged and that the men of woodsy Michigan — where, naturally, there’s no cellphone service — are keeping her there against her will.

Abbott isn’t at peak form in “Woman,” but it fits comfortably with her other feminist updates of thriller tropes. As the men in Jacy’s life insist that she’ll have to stay in Michigan until she delivers, it becomes clear the novel is about nothing less than a woman’s right to control her own body.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Autobio novel looks at ’60s class struggles in Morocco</strong>

The defining scene in Leila Slimani’s “Watch Us Dance” comes near the end.

It’s the wedding of wealthy Aïcha Belhaj, whose Moroccan family profited during France’s 1956 withdrawal from their country. As she and her friends party, impoverished employees and neighbors watch from a nearby glade, enjoying the music from a party to which they were not invited and hoping for plates of leftovers. Slimani packs a lot into that scene about a changing Morocco whose citizens are becoming fed up with subsisting on handouts.

It never seemed right to classify Slimani’s international blockbuster “The Perfect Nanny” as a thriller. Yes, a nanny kills her charges but, despite that crime, “Nanny” is more about interrogating privilege and bigotry than finding thrills. That’s also true of Slimani’s “In the Country of Others,” a fictionalized look at Slimani’s grandparents in the 1950s, when her native Morocco broke free.

Wealthy Amine and Mathilde are still around in “Watch Us Dance,” building a swimming pool and worrying about flaunting their wealth while so many around them have nothing. But the focus shifts to the next generation, including industrious daughter Aïcha and spoiled son Selim.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune