'Ms. Marvel' makes its broadcast debut

ABC imports three episodes of “Ms. Marvel” (7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, TV-PG), a series previously streamed on Disney+. Created by Bisha, a British-Pakistani standup comic, the show stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a besotted fan of “Avengers” movies who goes to a comics convention only to discover she has superpowers equal to any in the Marvel franchise. The remaining three episodes will air next Saturday night.

A show about comic-book fandom and promotion that becomes a superhero series reflects just how much major corporations have come to depend on audiences well-versed in the mythology and narrative history of their products.

But recent tepid responses to new superhero films from both Marvel and DC might indicate a certain fatigue. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently suggested as much, stating streaming television and big-screen releases have created a kind of all-you-can-eat buffet for fans of both Marvel and the “Star Wars” universe. Studios seem to have forgotten the same passions that drive fans to comic-cons and the like also makes them discriminating students of the genre.

In some ways, this exhaustion also might explain the rapturous reception for the recent “Barbie” movie. The doll, her friends and her accessories might fall into the Hollywood world of corporate intellectual property, just like Marvel Comics, but at least “Barbie” was seen as fresh and original.

Despite its huge box office, a sequel has not yet been announced.

Above all, “Barbie” put the emphasis on the imaginative musings of girls and young women, and those who recall their Barbie-playing years. “Barbie” might have reminded viewers — and taught Hollywood — that after decades of playing in the boys’ toy box, there’s another gender’s dreams (and color schemes) to explore.

The arrival of “Ms. Marvel” on ABC is part of another recent trend. With two major strikes shutting down Hollywood production, networks will become increasingly dependent on creative recycling of previously streamed products. CBS’s “NCIS” factory has stopped production, but there are many seasons of “Yellowstone” ready for broadcast debut.

• Proof arrives that even streamers can get into recycling, as AMC+ celebrates the fifth anniversary of “Lodge 49,” which aired 20 episodes in two seasons on AMC cable.

Its shaggy plot concerns an ex-surfer (Wyatt Russell) named Dud, who maintains a sunny disposition even after the death of his father and the ruin of the family business. The show’s title refers to the fraternal order that gives his life a semblance of meaning. It’s also a nod to “The Crying of Lot 49,” a 1966 novel by Thomas Pynchon that anticipated our conspiracy-obsessed culture. The main character’s name and disposition also recalls “The Dude,” Jeff Bridges’ unflappable ex-hippie character in “The Big Lebowski.”

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• A new stepmother can’t shake the feeling she’s being watched in the 2023 shocker “Boy in the Walls” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• A music producer finds a new band as well as a familiar face in North Carolina’s Outer Banks in the 2023 romance “Making Waves” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A couple’s infertility crisis leads to a breakup and a more powerful reckoning in the 2023 drama “The Final Say” (7 p.m., BET).

• Families of elephants, cheetahs, leopards, jackals and baboons cross paths in Botswana on the three-part series “The Wild Sides” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG). Viewers can stream all three episodes on AMC+.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Uganda’s virus, Pathogen X; a profile of Sona Jobarteh, the first female virtuoso player of the West African instrument called the kora; promoting the World Cup.

• A murder investigation and an arson case appear to be linked on the season finale of “Ridley” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• “Worst Cooks in America” (7 p.m., Food, TV-G) enters its 26th season.

• A misconception has dire consequences on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (7 p.m., Paramount, CMT, TV-MA).

• On two episodes of “HouseBroken” (Fox, TV-14): shattered trust (8 p.m.); riding herd (8:30 p.m.). The second helping is the season finale.

• Geordie faces disciplinary action on a two-part season finale of “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Nothing exceeds like excess as “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) enters its second season. John C. Reilly (“Walk Hard”) stars as team owner Dr. Jerry Buss.

• Emmett hits a gusher as “The Chi” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) enters its sixth season.

CULT CHOICE

Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds, stars of the 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain” (5 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG), returned a year later in the musical comedy “I Love Melvin” (3:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), as a lowly photographer’s assistant and his beloved, a minor chorus girl with dreams of stardom.

SATURDAY SERIES

When an expensive watch goes missing after a fire, Bode’s crew falls under suspicion on “Fire Country” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Baking It” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Two repeat hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., r, NBC, TV-PG).

SUNDAY SERIES

Strangers share space on “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Offended by a history assignment, Milhouse’s dad takes on the board of education on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Cleveland’s new job agrees with him on “Family Guy” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Assignment in Paris on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., r, NBC, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., r, ABC, TV-14) ... A serial killer resumes a grim pattern on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).